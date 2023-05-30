What are the prices of the 10 hottest new shoes in the first half of this year? |nike|Adidas|Sneakers_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Original title: What are the prices of the 10 hottest pairs of Nike and Adidas new shoes in the first half of this year?

Author: FLIGHTCLUB Chinese Station

The sale of sneakers in the first half of this year can be described as a lot of fierce goods!

not only crazy CLOT,besides Travis Scott、OFF-WHITE New joint shoes debut. It’s about to enter June, and it’s time to take a look at the market prices of key sneakers.‘The Last Hook’It is the pair with the most premium, but not the most expensive pair. . .

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Spider-Man”

Item No.: DV1748-601 Sale Price: ￥1499

Last time the market price broke 5K, ‘Spiderman 2.0’ Air Jordan 1 is finally here!

Like 1.0, 2.0 is also a pair of Air Jordan 1s that are ‘classic when viewed from a distance, and surprises when viewed up close’.

Now the men’s size is basically around the original price, but all the women’s sizes have reached the 2,000 mark.

Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined”

Item No.: DN3707-100 Sale Price: ￥1599

‘White Cement’, which has been highly requested for re-engraving, finally ushered in the most perfect re-engraved version.

The midsole imitates the texture of old shoes, and there is no “foot leather” upper that is criticized.

The market price is slightly higher than the original price, which is very suitable for the self-wearing party. At that time, the friends who shouted that they must enter all rushed to the yard?

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4

Item No.: DR5415-103 Sale Price: ￥1699

The linkage with its own brand Nike SB can be said to be a field that does not flow to outsiders.

In addition to the change of the heel Logo, the shoe body has also made many modifications for skateboarding.

The starting price is a few hundred higher than the original price, which is still friendly. After all, there is no cheap pair of Air Jordan 4 in the past two years.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 12

Item No.: DV6989-100 (White)/DV6989-001 (Black) Sale Price: ￥1599

The deep and light two A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 still continue the high quality.

Among them, the dark color models are more difficult to obtain, but they can still be bought at a lower price than the original price.

The appearance of the joint clothing is also very high, especially this pair of button-up pants, which should be the favorite of many players.

CLOT x Nike Cortez

Item No.: DZ3239-002 (black and white)/DZ3239-001 (black and yellow)/DZ3239-100 (white and blue) Sale price: ￥999

CLOT must be a part of this year’s eye-catching joint collaboration.

The three pairs of ‘kung fu shoes’ created with Nike are also full of topics.

The black and white panda color matching is the most difficult to get, and the size 42.5 costs ¥18xx.

CLOT x fragment design x Nike Dunk Low

Item No.: FN0315-110 Sale Price: ￥1099

Are you satisfied with Guanxi’s positive response to “no silk within ten years” some time ago?

As the most important three-party joint Nike in May, the size of 42.5 is now less than 3,000 RMB.

There are two sets of black and blue shoelaces attached, and the double-layer upper hides the logo of the three-party brand.

OFF-WHITE x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Item No.: DR0500-300 Sale Price: ￥1499

Because of its shape, it is nicknamed “the strongest AF1 fit shoe” by players.

The difficulty of getting started is similar to the two black and white colors that debuted last year, less than a thousand yuan.

Thanks to the leather upper this time, daily care is easier.

PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1

Item No.: DH2482-101 Sale Price: ￥1599

After waiting for more than a year, that man came again!

Compared with the pure white model, the price of ￥1599 has increased by one hundred, but the difficulty of getting two pairs of shoes is almost the same, and you can buy them for one thousand and three.

In contrast, the matching clothing brought this time is more popular, but those who want to buy must choose the right size.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive”

Item No.: DZ4137-106 Sale Price: ￥1399

In April of this year, the ‘Barb’ Air Jordan 1 series officially came to an end.

The Olive color scheme, which was released for the first time in the WMNS version, is different from the previous specifications.

In terms of market price, the large size above 43 is almost twice as expensive as the female size. . .

Nike x Tiffany & Co。 Air Force 1 “1837”

Item No.: DZ1382-001 Sale Price: ￥2799

The most topical joint shoes in the first half of the year also included Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 “1837”.

Not only did James personally wear and bring goods, but Nike also invited “Melon” Anthony to participate in a short commercial.

Now the size of 42.5 is nearly 10,000 yuan, which is considered one of the kings of shoes this year, and can basically be exchanged for two pairs of ‘last hook’.

Bad Bunny x adidas Originals Campus

Item No.: ID7950 Sale Price: ￥1299

In addition to the above 10 pairs of Nike, the new shoes brought by clover have also attracted much attention recently.

This pair of Bad Bunny co-branded new shoes, most of the men’s sizes are available at ￥14xx, and the premium is not very obvious.

The rubber, double-layered tongue turned up to the body is more rounded than the classic Campus shoe shape.

adidas Originals x BAPE® 30th Anniversary FORUM

Item number: ID4772 (blue)/ID4771 (green) Release date: ￥1299

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the birth of BAPE® and the 20th anniversary of the cooperation between the two parties, adidas Originals once again joined hands with it.

The signature camouflage print is injected into the classic FORUM shoe shape, and the gold lace buckle highlights the 30th anniversary theme.

At present, the two color schemes are stable at around the original price, and they are definitely good shoes for self-wearing!

Which of these new shoes did you buy? Is it expensive or earned?