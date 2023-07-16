What are the rights that must be respected when having a child in Argentina?

If you want to have a child, conception and pregnancy planning are key because they allow you to anticipate, and often avoid, different health problems. It is important to consider what are the rights to access a humanized or respected delivery.

In Argentina governs the national law 5,929 by which every pregnant person has the right to be informed “about the different medical interventions that may take place during these processes so that they can choose freely when there are different alternatives”.

The norm also guarantees that the person who will give birth must “be treated with respect, and in an individual and personalized way that guarantees privacy throughout the care process.” Their cultural patterns should be considered.

As recommended by the National Ministry of Health, it is important that the birth of the baby occurs “in a health facility and is assisted by a health team”, and not at home. As it is carried out in the hospital, the conditions for a safe and respectful delivery are better guaranteed in which the mother, the baby and the family can be the protagonists.

Pregnancy care. They prevent different health problems.

If the pregnancy checks were done, the health team is encouraged to evaluate the type of care that both the pregnant person and the baby will need. In some cases, they can be referred to a maternity hospital that provides care there.

In the event that there is a possibility that the baby is premature, “The best referral, the safest, is always the one that is done before birth, when it is still inside the belly” of the person carrying the pregnancy.

You can choose the person who will accompany during labor, delivery and postpartum. It can also be decided that the baby is in her crib next to the pregnant person, during the entire hospitalization (unless she needs special care).

Throughout the pregnancy and childbirth, the law guarantees that the pregnant person is considered “healthy”, and that participation as a protagonist is facilitated.

what about caesarean section

According to the national health portfolio, “Cesarean section is a surgical procedure designed to solve problems during the birth process. In the indicated cases, it is an effective and irreplaceable intervention.”

However, he clarified that cesarean section “outside the precise indications, like any surgical intervention, involves risks. That is why it is not (and should not be) an operation on demand”. On the other hand -the Ministry warned on its website-, “The baby is also preparing for delivery days before it naturally occurs, and it is clear that elective C-section interrupts or prevents that preparation.”

Before discharge from the maternity or sanatorium, it is necessary to make sure that the baby has received a dose of vaccine against hepatitis B, and the BCG vaccine, which is applied to protect against severe forms of tuberculosis. They also have to draw blood to rule out that she has any congenital disease. You should go to look for the result and take it to the doctor to control the health of the baby.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

