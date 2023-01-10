Happy and unhappy families have always been one of the favorite themes of literature, just think of Tolstoy by Anna Karenina o al Nabokov di ada the burningwhich makes a little mockery of its predecessor: and if the Italian translations are compared, this comparison becomes not a little complicated, given that the current and proverbial version of the incipit of Anna Karenina he says: «All happy families are similar to one another; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way », while that of “ Ada o Ardore ” quotes the sentence in a completely different way: « All happy families are more or less different from each other; all unhappy families are more or less the same.’

Quite a mess, it would seem. In reality, Nabokov parodically reverses his Tolstoy, but precisely this makes us understand how we are entering a difficult, slippery and yet fascinating terrain.

The idea of ​​family happiness (moreover denied with a furious decision by Sonata a Kreutzer by Tolstoy himself, who like Nabokov, in our humble opinion, loved to amaze) is a sort of perennial utopia, as Denis De Rougemont had already theorized in the 1930s (in Love and the West), hypothesizing that only unhappy or impossible love has history, produces stories, imaginary genres and passion, while satisfied love has little to tell about itself.

Extremist thesis? Contradicted by romance novels? Not so much, since they always end well, but after troubles of all kinds – not to mention the more or less playful clichés about holidays and family reunions that inexorably mark them. But now that the holidays have passed, there is the possibility of a refreshing reading which could also clarify some ideas in this regard; and in any case an exciting read for lovers of good literature. It’s about Delayed happiness (Mimensi), a full-bodied investigation by Stefania Lucamante (now a professor at the University of Cagliari after a long activity in America) which collects the narrative of the last twenty years, but looking at the nineteenth century builds a sort of paradigm of the family novel, bringing together female writers and Italian writers of various generations, and starting from Sigmund Freud who was perhaps the first to use the term Familienroman (in 1909) in connection with «the stories that the child develops when, thinking he is less loved by his parents, he imagines that these are strangers for whom he replaces a fictitious father and mother, custodians of his affection».

It seems like a stimulating starting point, to go backwards in the great novels, which are almost always “family” in various ways. Perhaps Jane Austen or Charles Dickens, Fedor Dostoewskij or Thomas Mann – not to mention Tolstoy and perhaps our Swabian – were secretly lying, at least in the way of literature, which is always – even – a lie, albeit a creative one? The scholar seeks an answer in contemporaries, who have more or less introjected that lesson, from Alessandro Piperno to Nicola Lagioia, from Michele Mari to Simona Vinci and many others, but also looking at the great examples of Elsa Morante and Natalia Ginzburg. And she finds it in delimiting this vast literary genre, the family novel, as a “fluid” genre par excellence, often overlooked as such by literary criticism. In other words, we might ask, at Carver, what are we talking about when we talk about family? It seems really strange, but beyond the claims of a certain political and cultural part that flaunts granite certainties in this regard, perhaps we don’t really know. And maybe that’s a good thing, given that, the scholar concludes secularly, there is still “a possible happiness”, the one that starts right from literature. Read to believe.