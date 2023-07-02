What benefits are charged this Monday, July 3, 2023

LoHolders of Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) with a document ending in 0 and 1 will be charged this Monday, July 3, 2023 over the counter or through your debit card at the corresponding bank branches, reported the Considered.

In July the retirements and minimum pensions receive a reinforcement of 17 thousand pesosfor which they will receive 87,938 pesos.

The reinforcement of the minimums is the second of the three granted for the months of June (15 thousand pesos), July (17 thousand pesos) and August (20 thousand pesos) and it decreases to 5,000 pesos for those who earn up to 2 minimum pensions.

Besides, the payment of Single Payment Allocations continues such as Marriage, Adoption and Birth for all document terminations until July 12.

Holders who receive any of the benefits of the Anses must Approach the bank branch only on the scheduled dates according to the termination of the DNI.

Anses payment schedule for this week

Anses will pay this week the Non Contributory Pensions (PNC).

DNI ending in 0 and 1: July 3

DNI ending in 2 and 3: July 4

DNI ending in 4 and 5: July 5

DNI ending in 6 and 7: July 6

DNI finished on 8 and 9: July 7





