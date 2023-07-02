Home » What benefits are charged this Monday, July 3, 2023
Entertainment

What benefits are charged this Monday, July 3, 2023

by admin
What benefits are charged this Monday, July 3, 2023

LoHolders of Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) with a document ending in 0 and 1 will be charged this Monday, July 3, 2023 over the counter or through your debit card at the corresponding bank branches, reported the Considered.

In July the retirements and minimum pensions receive a reinforcement of 17 thousand pesosfor which they will receive 87,938 pesos.

The reinforcement of the minimums is the second of the three granted for the months of June (15 thousand pesos), July (17 thousand pesos) and August (20 thousand pesos) and it decreases to 5,000 pesos for those who earn up to 2 minimum pensions.

Besides, the payment of Single Payment Allocations continues such as Marriage, Adoption and Birth for all document terminations until July 12.

Besidesfollow the payment of Family Allowances of Non-Contributory Pensions for all ID terminations until next July 12.

Holders who receive any of the benefits of the Anses must Approach the bank branch only on the scheduled dates according to the termination of the DNI.

Anses payment schedule for this week

Anses will pay this week the Non Contributory Pensions (PNC).

DNI ending in 0 and 1: July 3
DNI ending in 2 and 3: July 4
DNI ending in 4 and 5: July 5
DNI ending in 6 and 7: July 6
DNI finished on 8 and 9: July 7


See also  Farewell to Lucinda Riley, author of "Seven Sisters"

You may also like

🔴 IN GAME | Racing visits Colón in...

Tilsa Lozano’s Response to Jackson Mora’s Deception and...

The Catholic Church denounced that democracy is “conditioned...

Brincos Dieras Hospitalized: Comedian’s Emergency Halts Performance in...

What is known so far about the death...

Gao Yuanyuan Stuns in a Black Slanted Shoulder...

A judge and his guard killed two 18-year-olds...

UNCo students traveled to defend a “bill”

Renowned German Bodybuilder Jo Lindner Passes Away from...

An 18-year-old boy died after crashing his motorcycle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy