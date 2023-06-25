What benefits do you receive in the week of June 26 to July 2?

The Considered ends this week with payment of benefits stipulated in the June 2023 calendar.

From June 26 to July 2 the agency will pay the retirement and pensions that exceed the minimum credit, the Universal Allowance for Pregnancy (AUE), the Insurance for Unemployment, Single Payment Allowances (marriage, adoption and birth) and the Family Allowances of Non-contributory pensions.

As usually happens with the pension agency, the payment schedule is structured according to the termination of the DNI of the beneficiaries.

So far this month, the following state aid has already been delivered: Non-Contributory Pensions, retirements and pensions that do not exceed the minimumthe Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Prenatal and Maternity Allowance.

Anses: who charges in the week of June 26 to July 2

Retirements and pensions that exceed a minimum amount

DNI ending in 0 and 1: June 26

DNI ending in 2 and 3: June 27

DNI ending in 4 and 5: June 28

DNI finished in 6 and 7: June 29

DNI completed on 8 and 9: June 30

Universal Allowance for Pregnancy

DNI finished in 8: June 26

DNI finished at 9: June 27

Unemployment Insurance

DNI ending in 0 and 1: June 26

DNI ending in 2 and 3: June 27

DNI ending in 4 and 5: June 28

DNI finished in 6 and 7: June 29

DNI completed on 8 and 9: June 30

Single Payment Assignments

All document completions: June 7 to July 12

Family Assignments of Non-Contributory Pensions

All document completions: June 8 to July 12





