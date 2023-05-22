What Carranza said, after the penalty he was charged against San Lorenzo: the explanation of the Instituto goalkeeper

Jorge Carranza is one of the figures of the Institute. The red-and-white captain was the protagonist in the game that Gloria lost as a visitor 2-0 to San Lorenzo this Saturday. It is that the goalkeeper ended up committing a penalty, almost unusual, that allowed Cuervo to sentence the game in his favor.

“El Loco” spoke this Monday with Cadena 3 and did not hesitate to explain: “We chat, we always talk after the games and these actions cannot happen to me. It can happen to anyone, but to me, in my demand, these things cannot happen to me. For me it stopped (the San Lorenzo striker) and I continued. It seems to me that he is going to look for me and stops at the right moment. Details need to be improved. I realized that it was an imprudent action, it was not good and it is so that it never happens to us again. I don’t have to go out and apologize for a game action in which I didn’t want to harm anyone”.

In addition, he added: “I do not punish myself because it is one of many actions. No problem about the error. The problem is that we were one goal away from tying the game and that’s what hurt me the most. Not because I have to be outside the team when I want to be inside and score points because we need them”.

Regarding the moment of the Institute, he reviewed: “There was a very good first quarter of the tournament where we felt very good about the game. The intensity that we gave to the game and with which we exposed our rivals. Later, we enter a pothole from which it is difficult for us to get out. When you attack and don’t convert, and they attack you little and convert, it’s not good. We had just beaten Colón and the match with San Lorenzo was a tie. We are looking for the regularity that every team needs, especially when you have this four-game patch”.

In addition, he spoke about the use of technology in Argentine soccer: “I agree with the use of VAR, but the tool has to be used equally for all teams. If there is a penalty, all penalties are charged. These situations also embitter us. It’s okay not to charge if you didn’t see it, but the VAR is the one that has to mark those things and it has to be for everyone equally: penalties or penalties, like the one I did.

Finally, to close the issue of the penalty he committed, he stressed: “At this point, no one needs to challenge me. You know when he was right or wrong. The tournament before Lucas (Bovaglio, DT) arrived, I had to take a penalty that I went far and took a penalty. They are game situations and sometimes one resolves badly. I worked with Cervetti every play after a game to see what happened. I told him that I raised my knee because I thought he was going to hit me (the San Lorenzo player) and when he fell I couldn’t get my foot out anymore ”.

