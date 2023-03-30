The solo meeting was 20 minutes and the extended one stretched for over an hour. During this time, Joe Biden repeated a phrase that Alberto Fernández highlighted several times. “You inherited a destroyed economic situation from our predecessors like me,” the American told the Argentine. They spoke of the need for a strategic alliance based on three items: food, energy and critical minerals such as lithium.. But in Fernández’s entourage they also managed to leave with the support of the United States in the discussion with the International Monetary Fund and the need to unlock the financing of multilateral organizations. The latter also has to do with the role of China in Argentina.

In the presentation to the press, Alberto Fernández took care of each of his words. He entered the Oval Room of the White House with two sheets in his hands on which he had written down the “talking points” for the statement he made against Joe Biden. Without looking at them, she said each one of the topics that she had prepared, which included a condemnation of the war in Ukraine, thanks and a request for help from credit agencies. He had done the same at the Ibero-American Summit days before arriving in the United States, something favored by Joe Biden. The suggestion to talk about the war in Ukraine despite the fact that the agency’s final document did not mention it came from the foreign minister, Santiago Cafiero.

At the White House with Biden, Alberto Fernández condemned the war in Ukraine and asked for support from the IMF

Already in the Cabinet Room, the presidents advanced in an exchange in which their main officials participated. “Today at the meeting power was sitting. The most important officials of the United States were there”, evaluated an official who was part of the Argentine entourage. He thus referred to the participation of the Secretary of the Treasury, Yanet Yellen; Senior National Security Adviser: and Antony Blinken (Secretary of State). 16 percent of the vote

Yellen’s presence means a lot to Argentina in the midst of the discussion with the International Monetary Fund over the result of a new review that will be released on Friday. The United States has 16% of the votes in the organization.

In this regard, Biden looked at Yelen and said: “She is the one who fixed my problem with the banks and with the same speed she is going to help Argentina to move without difficulties the bridge between that future that we see in terms of food, energy and minerals and the difficulties that her country is experiencing for the drought”. From the entourage they detailed that the President of the United States reiterated his support in multilateral organizations.

Yelen admitted that the drought came after the agreement was signed and endorsed the fiscal effort made by Argentina, although she said that the gaze should be on the reserves of the Central Bank. At the end of the meeting, Cafiero highlighted “the explicit support on the part of the Biden administration to take into account the exceptional situation of the drought in these months, and also not only in the program that we have with the Fund, but also with all the other multilateral credit organizations such as the IDB or the World Bank”.

Massa was in charge of detailing what the drought represents and showed numbers of what production could grow in 2024. It was before the proposal of White House officials on “how to grow food production.”

From the entourage they assured that at the meeting Biden highlighted the President’s leadership in the region and spoke of the possibility of working together in “uncertain times.” “My team already has the instruction to work side by side with you,” said the US president. “Biden said three times that we had in common having inherited a destroyed economic situation from the governments that preceded us,” the President told PROFILE at a press conference with other media.

In the questions that Fernández answered at the Argentine embassy at the end of the bilateral, He assured that in the meeting he held alone with Biden, China was not discussed. However, in the extended meeting, the Democratic leader did speak about the role of this country. “He was very clear and said that China were competitors, not enemies.”, said an official. On the role of the country led by Xi Jinping, Argentina explained that middle-income countries get economic support from China that is in contrast to the obstacles that multilateral credit organizations place at the time of financing. Blinken replied that they have the same look and that they are already working on it.

Hours after finishing the match, Alberto Fernández will return to Buenos Aires. The departure time will be at 22:00. Tomorrow he will return to domestic discussions. From the United States, he once again dodged a definition of his candidacy. From Buenos Aires, he will also continue to dodge the possibility of competing for re-election.