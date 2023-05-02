What did Jey Mammon say about the awkward moment in La Peña de Morfi in which they asked for his return to the cycle

Mammon’s property was suspended by Telefe from conducting The Rock of Morfi, after revealing a serious legal complaint against the presenter who had made Lucas Welcome for alleged sexual abuse. The channel chose that Georgina Barbarossa next to jesica cirio they continued with the musical cycle.

This Sunday ise lived a tense moment when a viewer leaked the request for the driver to return to the program. everything happened when Barbarossa introduced Antonio Tarragó Ros. While you could enjoy the folk music performer’s show, they put images of the virtual tribune on the screen.





The request of a viewer of La Peña de Morfi by Jey Mammon

Between people there was a family that introduced themselves as “Britos Roscani de Mendoza”, with a sign they showed. Noticing that they were going on the air, two ladies cThey began to say hello to see themselves on the screen and a man who accompanied them appeared with another sign that the production did not expect.

“Come back Jey!” was able to read. Images that quickly rose from the air and of which neither the host nor Jésica Cirio made mention. After this awkward episode, Jey Mammon expressed herself through her Instagram account. The animator posted the video, noting:“The chamamé speaks in the first person.”

It should be remembered that after the complaint for alleged sexual abuse, the television presenter took time away from the media and traveled to Spain. “I did not run away from the country. I went on vacation, I went to rest and see friends. Where else am I going to return if not Argentina? And here I am, I came back because it is my country, because I am going back to my house, “Jey Mammon insisted over and over again on her return to Buenos Aires.

Given the seriousness of the accusation and the strong social condemnation, there was still no official announcement about his return to television.



