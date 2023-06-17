What did the first report of the Córdoba forensic team say?

This Saturday morning, the forensic anthropology team of the Judiciary of Córdoba arrived in Resistencia, Chaco, to collaborate in the investigation of the disappearance and presumed femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski. After analyzing bone remains collected days ago, which could correspond to the young woman, the professionals They ruled out that they are human.

«There is nothing clearly human“, they remarked on the samples and added that there are”some dubious skeletal remains“, in a statement that was released in the afternoon, after the appearance of new remains in the Sena family’s pig shop, implicated in the case, was confirmed earlier.

In this way, the team from Córdoba showed a matching conclusion with the one carried out by the Institute of Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Chaco Judiciary, which had also dismissed that they were samples corresponding to a person.

Regarding the remains, found this week in one of the Sena homes, they added that they were “very deteriorated» as a consequence of exposure to the sun, water, and some type of burn.

“Anyway, the anthropology team he will deepen his investigation through comparative anatomy studies with the information they obtained this Saturday (based on the photos and analysis they carried out) and later they will propose the steps to follow that they deem appropriate,” concluded the report published today.

From Justice, they specified that the work was in charge of the anthropologist Anahí Ginarte and the forensic doctor Florence Grantosboth belonging to the Cordovan Institute of Forensic Medicine, who arrived in Chaco after being summoned by the prosecutor Nelia Velázquezwhich integrates the Special Prosecutor Team (EFE), formed for the case.

The team worked with the objective of establishing if the skeletal remains found in the field of the Sena couple were human and if so, they belong to Cecilia, through a DNA test.

Femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski: they found more bone remains, which will also be analyzed

On the other hand, also during this Saturday, judicial sources confirmed to the media that they found new skeletal remains in the Sena family’s pig’s shop, where Cecilia would have been seen for the last time alive, at the beginning of the month.

With the previous samples already discarded, the Córdoba anthropology team would now move forward with the analysis of the remains found today, after a search requested by the EFE and ordered by the guarantee judge, Hector Sandoval.

Source: Telam

