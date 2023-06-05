what did your doctor say about the severity of your condition

Carmen Barbieri keep going hospitalized in the Zabala clinicafter presenting a complex health picture during the weekendwhich momentarily removed her from the Magazine screen where he conducts his program «Mañanísima». a box of atypical pneumonia affects her since the last days, for which You must remain under medical care.

This Monday morning, sus pares en Magazine, «Pampito» and Estefi Berarditold how the health picture of Carmen Barbieri in the voice of the doctor who treats the driverto bring peace of mind to your child as well, Fede Honeywhat is in Italy recording «Rest of the World».

Through WhatsAppthe doctor pointed out that what Carmen Barbieri has “atypical pneumonia”. “That means that It is a pneumonia that is not caused by bacteria and is probably a common virus » defined in that talk.

In addition, the professional indicated that Carmen Barbieri has lungs affected by asthma and Covid-19so it requires special attention in these cases. “Any virus makes that lung a little more tired than usual,” explained the doctor.

Finally, the professional indicated that Carmen Barbieri’s kidneys and all her organs are working well. “Only you stay hospitalized for clinical control» concluded the doctor.

What is atypical pneumonia, the condition that affects Carmen Barbieri

Carmen Barbieri goes through a picture of atypical pneumonia. Originally, pneumonia is inflammation or swelling of lung tissue due to infection caused by bacteria or a virus.

In the case of atypical pneumonia, the infection is caused by different bacteria than the more common ones that cause typical pneumonia. This tends to cause symptoms similar to those of pneumonia, with fever and physical discomfort, among others.

