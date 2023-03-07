The 12-year-old girl Xiaoxiao grew up in an alley in Shanghai. She uses a pair of childish and keen eyes to look at the world in which she lives and observe the people and things around her. She is destined to grow up with the changing alley, and it is during this process that she has some thoughts about life, about life, about the future… and those people who are running around for life will remain in the memory , had a profound and important influence on her.

Zhou Qing, editor-in-chief of “Youth Literature and Art” and “Selected Journals of Children’s Literature”, published a new work “Little Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter” by Changjiang Children’s Publishing House (Group) Co., Ltd., at the book sharing meeting of the Reader’s Bookstore Bund Flagship Store, Zhou Qing talked about As for the origin of creation, he said bluntly: some childhood experiences, those things that seemed inadvertent at the time, settled down in memory, and became an important part of the growth trajectory, a basic point of life philosophy. “I often think that the reason why I am what I am today is inseparable from my childhood life. This is also an important reason why I decided to write down the memories of Shanghai alleys.”

This book describes the little girl’s observation of the real world and her perception of life with delicate strokes. Zhao Lihong, a writer and vice-chairman of the Shanghai Writers Association, believes that the novel “Little Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter” is like a long scroll painting of Shanghai’s street style, vividly and delicately depicting the life and growth of children in Shanghai alleys in the 1980s. The novel presents a vivid and clear world of childlike innocence from a true and appropriate perspective of children. Through the protagonist’s small field of vision and experience, he observes and experiences the complex world and human conditions, as well as the encounters and fates of various characters in the neighborhood, showing the twists and turns of human nature. Out of truth, goodness and beauty. This kind of experience of observation and experience is accompanied by the process of little life and spiritual growth.

According to Gao Hongbo, the former vice chairman of the Chinese Writers Association and a writer of children’s literature, “Little Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter” shows the formation process of a 12-year-old girl’s independent spirit and free thinking in detail. Xiaoxiao sees the real beauty of the world with a pair of childish eyes, and understands the emotions between people with a kind childlike heart. She always reveals a trace of precious independence and sobriety in her immaturity and ignorance. The awakening and growth process of children’s self-awareness can bring some enlightenment to contemporary children.

Xu Dexia, former editor-in-chief and critic of “Children’s Literature”, believes that the structure of the whole book is like a broken jigsaw puzzle, and readers can piece it together at the end of the reading. “The fragmented fragments of life in the book are by no means idle writing, but very important plots, outlining the picture of life in the alley, and clearly outlining the vivid characters. The works can let children understand that life is not as imagined Life is not black and white, and human nature has a complex side. Young readers will have a deeper understanding of human nature and find the strength to inspire them to move forward.”

“King of Animal Fiction” Shen Shixi compared “Little Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter” to Shanghai’s “Old Things in the South of the City”, vividly expressing the life in Shanghai’s alleys in the early days of reform and opening up. He summed up the features of the book in 16 words – clear and beautiful writing, elegant style, well-proportioned structure and meaningful meaning. Lu Mei, the editor-in-chief of “Literature Daily”, described “Small Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter” as “the fluff is like the wind, and the spring breeze turns into rain”. Zhou Qing mobilized many precious childhood memories in the book, and has a strong ability to empathize with readers. There are two pairs of eyes in the book, one pair is the eyes of the protagonist’s little child, and the other pair is the eyes of the narrator who appears at the beginning of each chapter. The two pairs of eyes are intertwined in the story, making the story full of sense of time and space.

Sun Yuhu, deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Jiujiu Scholars, commented that “Little Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter” is Zhou Qing’s self-breakthrough work, and its writing style is different from the author’s previous children’s literature works. Cleverly linking those years, the alleys described in the book have a strong sense of imagery, a small alley contains a big world.” (Xu Yang)

