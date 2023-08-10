What do the candidates propose for the Argentine monetary system?

He bi-currency scheme In fact, the Argentine economy is experiencing the recurring balance of payments crises triggered by inflation due to lack of foreign currency, triggered the discussion for dollarization based on the firm position and the projects presented by the pre-candidate for president for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Miley.

dollarization had had a marginal presence in previous electoral processesbut the irruption of the libertarian candidate with favorable polls forced the other presidential candidates to pronounce themselves on the matter.

The question, what do we do with the dollar?, typical of all political debates, turned into a more direct one: “Dollarize yes or no?”.

Milei unleashed the message with a very radical position of applying this monetary system on his first day in government, a position that he later modeled towards a more progressive scheme and as a corollary of certain previous structural reforms.

His phrase “I am going to blow up the Central Bank” turned out to be one of the most iconic to show his position, but in recent public expressions he admitted that the dollarization process that he poses can be completed within 9-24 months, according to the behavior of economic agents. His plan is based on a project designed by the economist Emilio Ocampo.

In his argument, Milei maintains that the release of the stocks should be gradual because “if all controls are released, there will be a collapse in the demand for money. Not taking it out implies a problem of excess demand in the foreign exchange market”. Therefore, he concluded that “the only way to avoid hyperinflation (by lifting the stocks) is to solve the problem completely through dollarization”.

Dollarize, yes or no?: what the candidates of Together for Change say

For their part, the positions of the pre-candidates for Together for Changealthough with nuances agree on the elimination of the stocks and the unification of the exchange rate marginalizing dollarization as an economic policy tool.

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta promises to take action on the exchange rate “from the first day of government”, but at the same time he also clarified in different statements that the total dismantling will take time.

“The first day we are going to disarm the current system that has and affects the functioning of the economy. We are going to have a free and single exchange rate within the first year of government, ”he specified.

Like Milei, her internal opponent, Patricia Bullrich, He was moderating his speech on the release of the stocks and the differences with Rodríguez Larreta do not seem substantive.

Bullrich complicated his position by wanting to argue how he would carry out the removal of the stocks and mentioning the word “shield” the economy with a loan from the IMF. He immediately associated his position with the failed experience of the former president Fernando De la Rua.

In the vagueness of the explanation, Bullrich implied that would seek international support to disarm the stocks and minimize inflationary risk. When trying to detail his idea, he left many questions open by noting that he could not reveal which institutions would finance his proposal.

The debate for the dollar in Hacemos and the Left

The space “We do” led by the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schierattialso pronounced for the unification of the exchange rate and the repeal of all regulations on that market.

Except for Milei’s position, who considers a precise program in terms of measures to adopt, the common factor are enunciative speeches of final objectives, while the path to achieve them is not clear.

Within the spaces of the left, the proposals are derived from their political genesis.

On the platform of FIT-Unit Myriam Bregman proposes the nationalization of the banking and financial system and the creation of a single public bank managed by the workers.

“This system would guarantee cheap credit to access housing, micro-enterprises or small businesses hit by the crisis. This nationalization would take care of the deposits of small and medium savers”, holds the platform.

In a similar sense, his rival in the internal, gabriel solanowho also promotes a “single and public bank”, in addition to “not paying the debt” because the stocks “is the product of capital flight”.

Unión por la Patria, without a clear position on the exchange rate

Without an opposition in the PASO that could seriously dispute his candidacy, the pro-government candidate and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, avoided pronouncing in detail about what his economic policy would be like and the way to get out of the current stocks that it manages.

Although his political history, and that of those who accompany him in the Palacio de Hacienda, corresponds to favoring a single exchange rate, the delicate situation of reserves and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) act as conditioning factors.

In practice, Massa avoided devaluing the currency by expanding the stocks through the expansion of different exchange rates, even appealing to tax charges.

The new program with the IMF it would be imposing a release from the stocks with more specific deadlines.

Your inner opponent, Juan Grabois it aims to create instruments to take pressure off the dollar, but it also proposes it with a gradual scheme to prevent an abrupt exit from triggering the exchange rate and inflation.





