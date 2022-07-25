Home Entertainment what does EOE mean
what does EOE mean

what does EOE mean

EOE is a new virtual girl group launched by Lehua on July 24, so who is EOE Mino and who are the members of EOE? Next, let’s take a look at Lehua’s new virtual girl group EOE.

What does EOE mean

1. What does EOE mean?

EOE is a new virtual girl group launched by Lehua. On July 19, the planning video BV19T411J7CN was exposed.

On July 24, the EOE girl group had their first live broadcast.

2. Member of EOE girl group

Tang Wan’er, Bai Luzao, An Minuo, Su Yumo, Jiang Youen.

3. About EOE Mino

Friends who follow EOE naturally find that the popularity of Mino in this new project is much higher than that of the other four characters. This is because the word Mino itself has the meaning of an abstract stalk “a handful of Mino”.

4. Other EOEs

As the abbreviation of three English letters, it is naturally likely to collide with other meanings. For example, the ghast in Minecraft is called EOE by many players. The ghast will be generated in the hell in the game. Will spit out a flame bomb (a fireball) from its mouth that flies over to damage the player and makes an eoe cry. because of this special sound. Many players in the game circle like to call the ghast eoe.

The above is the answer to who is EOE Mino and what EOE means. I hope it will be helpful to you.

