What does it mean, what is its origin and why is it celebrated every December 31

2023 – NEW YEAR’S EVE. Every December 31, New Year’s Eve is celebrated, a date that is also recognized as New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Eve, to celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of the next.

This day is celebrated almost all over the world and comes from the Gregorian calendar: it includes December 31 and January 1.

New Year’s Eve: what it is and why it is celebrated every December 31

The New Year’s Eve celebration is commemorated in many parts of the world, according to the customs and beliefs of each country, to say goodbye to the year that is ending and welcome the one that is beginning.

According to the Gregorian calendar (promoted by Pope Gregory January new year).

For this reason it is called New Year’s Eve, since it bids farewell to the Old Year, in contrast to the New Year.

New Year. 2023 2024.

What is the origin of New Year’s Eve?

Many historians believe that the first New Year’s Eve celebration originated in Mesopotamia, in the year 2,000 BC, between the months of March and April. That time marked the beginning of the new harvests.

Thus, the celebration represented the beginning of spring and its first moon, with the celebration of Akitu, and welcomed the coming year. At that time, it was celebrated for twelve days, during which ceremonies were held at the Esagila temple, the home of the god Marduk.

Some time later, around the year 46 BC, Emperor Julius Caesar imposed that January 1 would be the date to commemorate the entry of the new year since the cycles of the Moon were not constant, causing phase shifts in the seasons according to the Mesopotamian calendar. .

After this, he commissioned the astronomer Sosigenes to establish a new solar calendar, called Julian after the god Janus, which symbolizes the beginnings. He is represented with one part of his face looking towards the past and another towards the future.

Thus, January 1 was the date designated to welcome the new year and the extension of festivities and celebrations, such as the Saturnalia festivities in honor of Saturn, the god of agriculture.

More anniversaries

1869 – HENRI MATISSE. The French painter Henri Matisse was born in the commune of Le Cateau-Cambrésis (Pas de Calais, France), whose work stands out for the use of color and the fluidity and originality of the drawing.

A sketch by the French painter Henri Matisse

1936 – MIGUEL DE UNAMUNO. At the age of 72, the Spanish writer and philosopher Miguel de Unamuno y Jugo, whose work cultivated a wide variety of literary genres, including novels, essays and poetry, dies in the city of Salamanca (Castilla y León, Spain). .

Miguel de Unamuno y Jugo, Spanish writer and philosopher belonging to the generation of ’98.

1937 – ANTHONY HOPKINS. British actor, producer and filmmaker Anthony Hopkins was born in the city of Port Talbot (Wales, United Kingdom), notable for his portrayal of the serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the film “The Silence of the Lambs,” for which he won an Oscar. . He also stood out in the films “Hannibal” and “The Remains of the Day.” In 2012 he played Alfred Hitchcock in the film Hitchcock, about the life of the British filmmaker.

Anthony Hopkins

1947 – RITA LEE. Brazilian singer and songwriter Rita Lee was born in the city of Sao Paulo (Sao Paulo, Brazil), and has released more than 30 albums. Among her most popular songs are Dance with me and Lanza perfume.

1948 – DONNA SUMMER. Born in the city of Boston (Massachusetts, USA) is the American singer and songwriter Donna Summer (LaDonna Adrian Gaines), winner of five Grammy Awards and a prominent exponent of disco music. Throughout her career she sold more than 150 million records.

1959 – VAL KILMER. American actor Val Kilmer, famous for his portrayal of rock musician and singer-songwriter Jim Morrison in the film The Doors, was born in the city of Los Angeles (California, USA). He also starred in the films Top Secret!, Top Gun (1986), Batman Forever (1995) and El Santo (1997).

Val Kilmer

1966 – RICKY ESPINOSA. The musician and composer Ricky Espinoza (Manuel Ricardo Espinosa), vocalist and guitarist of the punk rock group Flema, with whom he recorded ten albums, was born in the Buenos Aires city of Gerli.

1977 – PARK JAE-SANG. South Korean artist Park Jae-sang, better known as PSY, author of Gangnam Style, the first song to surpass 1 billion views on the internet, was born in the Seocho neighborhood of Seoul.

“Gangnam Style” by PSY, the hit song on a global scale

1992 – VELVET DIVORCE. A constitutional amendment is issued that marks the dissolution of Czechoslovakia with the separation of the Czech republics (current Czech Republic) and Slovakia in the so-called “Velvet Divorce”. The name alludes to the Velvet Revolution, which in 1989 put an end to the Czechoslovak communist government to give way to the process of dissolution of the Central European country created in 1918, after World War I.

2019 – COVID 19. The World Health Organization is reported that in the Chinese city of Wuhan there are 27 people suffering from “a type of pneumonia of unknown viral cause.” This is Covid-19, the disease caused by the Covid Sars-2 coronavirus that unleashed a pandemic that still threatens the world due to the appearance of several viral strains.

Archive. A photo of Wuhan from January 24, 2020. At that time, 26 deaths from coronavirus were recorded in China. (Xiong Qi/Xinhua via AP)

