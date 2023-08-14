What does Javier Milei’s mysterious 540 refer to: “Sometime I will explain it”

The euphoric speech of Javier Miley once known his victory in the primary elections he even included a thank you to his five dogs, whom he mentioned by name, and then some questions were raised when he alluded to the number “540”.

“Sometime I’ll explain it”raised the leader of La Libertad Avanza during an exhibition in which there was no shortage of darts directed towards ‘the caste’ and harangues to the libertarian youth.

After proclaiming itself as the only political force that would have presented a “concrete” government program to the electorate, Milei referred to the enigmatic ‘540’ that aroused the curiosity of the audience.

Milei’s bunker at the Hotel Libertador. Photos: Sergio Piemonte

Meaning of the enigmatic ‘540’

“Naturally, the role of affection is always very important, the role of friends, the role of 540… that one day they will know…”, slipped the economist.

What is 540 about? It actually alludes to a political ironysince Milei argues that a 540 degree turn is comingbecause the liberals would have the purpose of “taking the whole class out for a walk” to give the country a 360 degree turn, and they will also make a 180 degree change.

The economist admirer of Milton Friedman and Juan Bautista Alberdi gave the bump at the polls before Together for Change and Union for the Homeland.

Javier Milei euphoric after winning the PASO: “We are facing the end of the caste model”

Milei, between outbursts against “the caste” and thanks to his team

After learning the results, Milei delivered a speech from the La Libertad Avanza bunker and warned: “I want to thank all those who have been betting since 2021 on creating a liberal project with national projection and becoming a government.”

“We have managed to build this alternative that It will not only put an end to Kirchnerism, but it will put an end to the parasitic, chorra political caste that is sinking this country.“, he was emboldened.

“I thank the prosecutors, our work team that while we were accused of not having equipment, we are the only space that made a precise and concrete presentation of what we have put together,” he said.

In turn, he added that “for this to be a complete party, I thank those who have put together this party, that third that has decided that La Libertad Avanza is the expression that changes Argentina.”

CA/ED

