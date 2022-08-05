Original title: What does say your piece mean? Not for you to say your part!

“say your piece”What means? “Say that part of you”? Kind of close.

Let’s take a look at its English definition:

· to say exactly what you want to say

· to be able to express your opinion honestly

In simple terms, say one’s piece means “outspokenlook at the example.

Example:

I really didn’t want to see her again but I knew it would never end until she had a chance to say her piece.

I really don’t want to see her anymore, but I know it’s not going to end until she gets a chance to say all she wants to say.

I asked the manager to meet with me for 15 minutes so I could say my piece.

I asked the manager to meet me for 15 minutes and I said everything I wanted to say.

What other phrases have similar meanings?

sound off

It doesn’t mean “turn off the sound” here! but ” express an opinion”。

Example:

But please don’t sound offif you have no idea of what you are talking about.

sound off

It doesn't mean "turn off the sound" here! but " express an opinion"。

Example:

But please don't sound offif you have no idea of what you are talking about.

But if you can't take responsibility for what you say, please be quiet. He may still sound offfrom the backbenches. But perhaps he will still speak loudly in the backbenches. get on (one's) soapbox The original meaning of "soapbox" is "soap box", and the whole phrase means " To share one's opinions in an impassioned, impromptu manner, often to others' annoyance.to the effect of " tirade"。 See also Cinema and mountains: the winning combination Example: Whenever Janet gets on her soapboxlike this, I just try to tune her out. Every time Janet starts a tirade, I want her to stop. not pull any punches This phrase means " Say whatever you want without reservation, even if it makes others unhappy"。 Example: Let me know what you think of the story when you're done, and, please, don't pull any punches. When you're done, tell me what you think of my story, please don't hold back. Do you know any other expressions with similar meanings?

