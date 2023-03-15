A new survey of Politicians in Networks positioned the Front of All as the force with the greatest intention to vote on Together for Change and the deputy Javier Miley. In addition, he recorded what are the main concerns of the people of Buenos Aires, where inflation prevailed.

The survey was carried out between March 7 and 12 to 864 cases under the modality social listening and a questionnaire on social networks in the province of Buenos Aires. It claims to have a margin of error of +/-3% and a confidence level of 95%.

In the case of the Frente de Todos, the radiography through the networks reaffirmed the centrality of Cristina Kirchnerbut had an addition: It was the space with the greatest intention to vote, even with the discontent that it arouses in the command of the national government. However, the ruling party registered a drop of two points compared to the last survey.

The podium positioned panperonism with 36.6%, Together for Change with 29.1% and liberals/libertarians with 18.6%. Far behind were non-Kirchnerist Peronism (2.7%) and the Left Front (1.5%). 11.5% stated that they did not know who to vote for, a nucleus that all forces aspire to conquer in a context of highly complex economics.

How Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri measure in the main districts of the province of Buenos Aires

Broken down by candidate, Cristina Kirchner emerged as the leader with the greatest intention to vote in the ruling party (81%) and Patricia Bullrich (51.9%) prevailed over Mauricio Macri (21%) y Horacio Rodriguez Larreta (17,3%).

Within the space that won the presidential elections in 2015, a particularity was generated: when asked who would be the voted candidate if Bullrich did not participate, the election was for former president Macri (49.5%). Milei appears far above the other PRO competitors (16.2%). The analysis offers a sample where the preference is for the so-called “hard” ones, those who retain loyalty to the most extreme proposals of their spaces.

Faced with the same question, the respondents who voted for Cristina Kirchner selected another candidate of their choice in case she does not compete. The chosen one was Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro, Minister of the Interior and also a reference for La Cámpora.

What are the problems that overwhelm the people of Buenos Aires?

In this segment, the news is not auspicious and reflects part of the political, economic and social problems that the country is experiencing. 51.56% claimed to be in a worse comparative situation than in 2022, while 24.03% reported being the same. 14.29% expressed being better.

Regarding the main problems, Políticos en Redes differentiated the suburbs and the interior of Buenos Aires. For both sectors, inflation is the key issue, but also insecurity and politicians. Economy, security and disappointment, three agendas that are constantly reflected in social sentiment.

As an aggregate of this, the inflation data for February showed a rise compared to January (6.6%) and marked the highest interannual data since 1991.

