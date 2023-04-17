What fun being poor in London

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cash Carraway became a publishing sensation in 2019 with the memoir Skint Estate (published in Italy by Edizioni Alegre, 2023, with the title Holy shit), where she recounted her life as a mother single forced to work in a peep showin the London of the first Cameron government which cut the welfare.

The BBC had immediately picked up the rights to an adaptation, but Carraway resented the fact that the book was perceived as a confession, a sad testimony from the world of the poor, when she had conceived it as a story set in the slums but salacious, funny and provocative. In order not to indulge the pitying gaze of the middle class, Carraway was willing to blow everything up and she withdrew from the production. Fortunately, finally, a compromise was reached, and Rain dogs (unreleased in Italy) is not an adaptation of Skint Estatebut a BBC/HBO co-production scripted by Carraway and only partially based on his experience.

The protagonist Costello is a mother single who dreams of becoming a writer, works in a peep show and is evicted from the house. Out of necessity she is forced to rekindle her relationship with Selby, the son of a rich but psychotic and dangerous family, who has just been released from prison for attempted murder. The toxic relationship of love and hate between Costello, his daughter Iris and Selby – who is a “traditional homosexual”, as he calls himself – is complex, unclassifiable, extremely human and interesting. Indeed, as Carraway pointed out, Rain dogs “It’s not a show about poverty, it’s a show about messed up people trying to start a family. Poverty is only the landscape in which they live, it is the background». The viewer is in fact immediately warned against the poverty porn: in one of the first episodes Costello meets a photographer who courts her just to get an experience, a tourist from the slums who thinks he’s doing her a favor.

Rain dogs needs a few episodes to take off, really comes alive from the fourth onwards; it is a series that can be both very raw and too romantic at the same time, but it is certainly a vision of great interest. It is a pity that, in this moment of great expansion of the channels, no one has yet decided to import it into Italy.

«Rain dogs»

Cash Carraway BBC One, HBO, inedito in Italia