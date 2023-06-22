“What happened CFK?”: Gerardo Morales answered Alberto Fernández with a controversial video of Cristina Kirchner

Gerardo Moralesgovernor of Jujuy and presidential candidate of the Radical Civic Union (UCR), questioned the president again this Wednesday, June 21 Alberto Fernandezwho had expressed his intention to bring a claim to Justice for considering the reform of the Magna Carta unconstitutional. “Your lies are rude”shot the provincial president and attached a video of Cristina Kirchner in which the vice president proposed regulate the right to protest and promote legislation “respect and urban coexistence”.

“You and Cristina Kirchner say that in Jujuy we deny the right to protest. Can they read? I invite you to read article 32 in force since 1986 and the new article 67 approved by the Constituent Convention,” Morales argued on his Twitter account.

Support of the local PJ for the approval of the new Constitution in Jujuy

In that line, he added: “No one who demonstrates and protests peacefully is in trouble in Jujuy. Only the violent and criminals have to worry. The people of Jujuy said enough to the violence in 2015″.

“Or do you forget when Miracle Room burned the Government House and the room where we protect the National Flag of Civil Liberty that General Belgrano bequeathed to us? Jujeños don’t,” continued the former senator from Jujuy.

The controversial video of Cristina Kirchner that Morales published on Twitter

In a second tweet, Morales attached a speech in which the then president promoted a law to regulate protests and wondered: “What happened, Cristina? Did you change your mind? Why are you so concerned about a Constitution that has just been published?”

“Everyone has the right to protest, but not by blocking the streets and preventing people from going to work… not complicating the life of the other”, affirmed Cristina Kirchner in March 2014 with Congress at the opening of ordinary sessions. “We are going to have to legislate on a norm of respect and urban coexistence,” he added.

Morales complemented the video with an additional message addressed to the head of Unión por la Patria.

“Here I share the Official Gazette, I suggest you take a few minutes to carefully read article 67 that expresses what you were asking for a few years ago, and pay special attention to paragraph 5 of that article. Don’t be a hypocrite, Vice President, and stop financing and inciting violence in Jujuy. The people want order and tranquility,” concluded the outgoing governor of Jujuy.

A plan “to grant amnesty to CFK and Milagro Sala”: Patricia Bullrich criticized the controversial project to intervene in Jujuy

“Alberto Fernández is in a flying saucer,” shot Morales

in dialogue with LN+the governor of Jujuy He reinforced his criticism of the national government and the group of Kirchnerism.

“Here there is a debate of 2 different models: one that has to do with cultivating violence and corruption, and another that has to do with peace and recovering the DNA of the Argentine people, which is the culture of effort and work” , raised Morales in the program hosted by Viviana Canosa.

“They are not going to push us, they are not going to twist our arm. They are not going to reinstate the climate of violence that we have been experiencing for more than 15 years, before 2015,” he said.

In addition, compared Milagro Sala with Emerenciano Sena and condemned social organizations for the allegedly inadequate management of public funds.

“I believe in the fight we gave against the parallel State of Milagro Sala, which is what we see in Chaco with Sena and with a whole gang of people who handle public money,” Morales said in LN+.

Morales blamed Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández for “extreme violence” in Jujuy

“It is the same logic, the same system throughout the country: last year social organizations handled 700,000 million pesos without control. So when there are organizations of this type with characters like Milagro Sala and Sena and they handle so much money, they end up getting rich, they end up believing themselves to be the owners of people’s lives,” he explained.

“Let’s close the chapter on Kirchnerism and La Cámpora, which has culturally deteriorated Argentina,” insisted the governor.

The response to Alberto Fernández was incisive. “What can you expect from Alberto? If he rides a flying saucer… Alberto should be given a guided tour of a supermarket, show him how much the kilo of potatoes, the kilo of noodles, of rice costs. Take him to the greengrocer’s, tell him that there he will have a greater enjoyment of colors and to see how much a kilo of tomato costs,” said the radical leader.

The Government appealed to international organizations for the alleged “unconstitutionality” of the reform

The head of state announced that will go for the unconstitutionality of the reform approved yesterday by the Jujuy Legislature. She did so in a brief message from the Casa Rosada, in which he did not accept questions.

In the letter that he read, the president clarified that it is about the position of the National Government before the acts of violence unleashed in the northern province in the last hours.

Jujuy | What are the points of the constitutional reform that triggered the conflict?

Fernández narrated part of the letter sent to the Executive Branch by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and He cited other organizations such as International Amnesty y Human Rights Watchwho also spoke about the incidents.

“They have pronounced themselves clearly and forcefully calling for an end to state violence and guarantee the validity of human rights in the province of Jujuy“said the head of state.

