What happened to Cai Xukun’s absence from the recording of Running Man? Information about why Cai Xukun was absent from the recording of Running Man_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. What happened to Cai Xukun’s absence from the recording of the running man? Many people still don’t know the information about why Cai Xukun was absent from the recording of the running man. Now let’s take a look…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Cai Xukun’s absence from the recording of Running Man Many people still don’t know the relevant information about why Cai Xukun was absent from the recording of Running Man. Let’s take a look now!

1. What’s the problem with Kunbu recording Running Man? This morning, the group’s official Weibo posted that Kun was absent from the recording of “Running Man”. In addition to being very sorry, the group also said that they will be known as Kun’s backing.

2. It was previously reported that nine percent will participate in the recording of “Running Man”. Chen Linong, Adam, Justin, Evan, Theo, Boogie, Lil Ghost and You Changjing will all be nine percent’s first TV show after their debut Show debut.

3. Careful netizens found that only Kun was missing.

4. The official Weibo of “Let’s Run” is officially announced. In fact, some informed netizens broke the news last night, but no fans are willing to believe it. After all, Adam had recorded “Run” once before, which was a bit high.

5. Moreover, “Let’s Run” is still a satellite variety show for the whole people. Who knew that the official Weibo of “Let’s Run” announced the recording list today? It seems that the popularity of the NINE PERCENT boy group is really high.

6. Now it is certain that the NINE PERCENT boy group will participate in the program “Run”, but what is surprising is that NINE PERCENT’s C popular Wang Kun is not on the list, that is to say, there is no running boy in the recording. No kun.

7. Why did Kun miss the recording of Running Man? It is said that he was unable to participate in the recording of Running Man due to schedule conflicts, but so far the official has not made any response.

8. It is reported that Kun will record the “Happy Camp” program broadcast on May 24. “Happy Camp” is an old-fashioned variety show, and its influence is still quite large, and its ratings will definitely hit a new high. The editor and everyone are looking forward to Kun Kun’s wonderful performance~

9. Kun, born in 1998, became popular after participating in an idol trainee, and his Weibo fans grew to more than 7 million in a short time. On the morning of May 2, Kun randomly posted an essay on Weibo, accompanied by a picture of himself.

10. In just two days, the number of retweets exceeded 16 million, with 550,000 comments and 770,000 likes. The popularity is evident.

11. Kun’s popularity is not so high now. Recently, the new idol Kun won the 2018 Top Ten New Youth in China. In this age of good looks, the birth of Kun is the icing on the cake. He’s like a beautiful teenager straight out of a comic book.

12. At the same time, he has the potential to become a world superstar, with excellent singing and dancing skills. He debuted as the champion of “Idol Trainee”. When he was mistaken for a Korean idol star, the phrase we are Chinese was praised countless times, and he became famous overnight and was widely expected.

In this article, I have finished sharing the relevant information about Cai Xukun’s absence from the recording of the running man. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.