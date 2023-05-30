What happened to Huang Zitao’s loss in the lawsuit and what would happen if Huang Zitao lost the lawsuit?_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. What happened to Huang Zitao’s loss of the lawsuit Many people still don’t know the relevant information about Huang Zitao’s loss of the lawsuit, let’s take a look together now! 1. Huang Zi…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. What happened to Huang Zitao’s loss of the lawsuit Many people still don’t know the relevant information about Huang Zitao’s loss of the lawsuit, let’s take a look together now!

1. What happened after Huang Zitao lost the lawsuit? This afternoon, the South Korean court announced that Huang Zitao lost the case. At one time, some netizens questioned whether the South Korean court’s approach was affected by the situation. On the other hand, Huang Zitao’s fans expressed that they will continue to support Huang Zitao’s development in China.

2. Looking forward to his concert in May.

3. It is reported that the 42nd Civil Collegial Panel of the Seoul Central Sub-bureau ruled that Huang Zitao sued SM Entertainment for the non-existence of the exclusive contract.

4. After the court ruling, SM expressed that they welcome the court’s fair judgment. SM will continue to expand its business in China and other Asian countries in the future, hoping that this judgment can promote the entire entertainment industry to abide by the contract.

5. Basic information about Huang Zitao

6. Z. Tao, born in Qingdao on May 2, 1993, is a male singer and actor.

7. On December 27, 2011, the personal martial arts preview was released under the stage name of Tao.[1]On April 8, 2012, they officially debuted with EXO.[2]On June 11, 2015, Z.TAO studio was formally established;[3]July 23,

8. Issued the first personal account to play “TAO”;[4]On the 23rd, the first solo mini concert was held in Beijing. In January 2016, Huang Zitao starred in the movie “Portrait of a 19-year-old in Summer”, playing the leading actor Cambridge[5];May 1st,

9. Z. Tao successfully held the “Road” personal concert in Nanjing; on June 8, released his first personal single album “Adore”; on June 11, Huang Zitao appeared at the 2016 Shanghai International Film Festival; in early July,

10. The TV series “A Chinese Journey to the West: I Love You for Ten Thousand Years” was officially launched, and Huang Zitao played the protagonist Zhizunbao.[6]On November 26, Huang Zitao was awarded Person of the Year by Baidu Entertainment.[7]In 2017, he co-starred in the TV series “Negotiator” with Yang Mi [8]。

11. Huang Zitao’s new song “The Promise” Tour Concert premiered the theme song “Promise” MV of the same name.

This article is about what happened when Huang Zitao lost the lawsuit. The relevant information about what will happen if Huang Zitao loses the lawsuit is finished here. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.