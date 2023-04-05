The judge of Misdemeanors Gustavo Contín said that the progress of the case of the irregular work of the Bustillo avenue, if the required corrections are not executed, could lead to a demolition order for the building.

When asked about the background of Similar casesthe judge assured BLACK RIVER what there are other demolitions decreed in irregular works and they are not as exceptional as is believed, but he admitted that “Can not be executed” -as supposed- by lack of specific machinery or delay attributable to the Secretary of Public Works and Services.

He explained that when his court decides to impose a demolition order, the first responsibility corresponds to the owner and that “many comply with it”, because otherwise they cannot continue with the work and would never obtain authorization for commercial exploitation or the use that they projected.

When the individual breach demolitionafter a certain period, should be enforced by the state municipal “charged” to the owner. Contín said he did not know how many demolitions dictated and not fulfilled accumulate in the city but “should be easily 20 or 30”.

He assured that if the owner does not comply with the demolition order, he is exposed as a complementary measure to the seizure of machinery and materials that he accumulates on the infringed property.

