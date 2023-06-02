What happened to some of the songs on Netease Cloud Music being removed from the shelves? Information about which singers Netease Cloud Music has_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about the information about the singers of NetEase Cloud Music, what happened to some of the songs on NetEase Cloud Music, and now let’s come together…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about the information about some of the songs on NetEase Cloud Music being removed from the shelves. Let’s take a look now!

1. What happened to some of NetEase Cloud Music’s songs being taken off the shelf? The three most famous music platforms. With its unique style and high-quality reviews,

2. NetEase Cloud Music has attracted many loyal users.But yesterday, some netizens were

3. Which singers cannot listen to NetEase Cloud Music? Currently, QQ Music (including Kugou Kuwo Ocean Music), Xiami Music, and Netease Cloud Music are the three most famous music platforms in China.

4. NetEase Cloud Music has attracted many loyal users with its unique style and high-quality comments.

5. However, some netizens reported on Weibo yesterday that in the song list created by Netease Cloud Music, some songs by Hong Kong and Taiwan singers were grayed out, that is, they were removed from the shelves.

6. Judging from the content of the song list released by this netizen, the resources that are temporarily unavailable include some songs by famous singers such as Wei Lan, Yonger, Joey Yung, and Zhang Jingxuan. Some netizens speculated that it was related to music copyright.

7. So far, the songs of popular singers at home and abroad, including Mayday, Yoga Lin, Eason Chan, Beyoncé, etc. There are varying degrees of delisting on the NetEase Cloud Music platform.

8. In this regard, the person in charge of Netease Cloud Music replied to Beijing Business Daily today that the removal of these songs is only temporary and will be online soon, and other songs that were removed before that will be re-launched in batches.

9. What happened to some songs of NetEase Cloud Music? In this regard, the person in charge of NetEase Cloud Music replied that the current removal of these songs is only temporary and will be online soon, and other songs that were removed from the shelves before that will be re-launched in batches and stages.

10. It is worth mentioning that although a large number of songs on the platform have been removed from the shelves, from the data point of view, the MAU (number of monthly active users) of NetEase Cloud Music still occupies the forefront of the market. According to data released by Trustdata,

11. The MAUs of Kugou Music, QQ Music, Kuwo Music, Baidu Music, and Domi Music all declined year-on-year in June this year, but Netease Cloud Music still maintained a year-on-year growth of 163.3%, which is also consistent with the previous subway music review and other activities and Netease Cloud Music’s copyright layout.

12. According to public information, since NetEase Cloud Music and QQ Music reached copyright cooperation in 2015, NetEase Cloud Music has successively reached copyright cooperation with AVEX and other companies. In April this year, NetEase Cloud Music announced that it had recently completed its A round of financing, with a financing amount of 750 million yuan.

13. As the financing investors, Mango Cultural Creation and Shanghai Culture, Radio, Film and Television Group (hereinafter referred to as SMG) also have copyright cooperation with Netease Cloud Music. For example, last year SMG and Netease Cloud Music collaborated for the first time on the “Battle of the Sounds of Nature” project.

14. This year, Netease Cloud Music has also cooperated with Mango Culture and Creation in the music variety show “2017 Happy Boys” and other programs.

15. Which songs have been removed from Netease Cloud Music? According to reports, the temporarily unavailable resources include some repertoires of singers such as Wei Lan, Yonger, Joey Yung and Zhang Jingxuan. before that,

16. Songs of popular singers at home and abroad, including Mayday, Yoga Lin, Eason Chan, Beyoncé, etc. Has been removed to varying degrees. So why are these songs taken off the shelves?

17. The first reason may be that the copyright of the song has expired, and the copyright has been sold by the singer to other music platforms and must be taken off the shelves. However, this removal is only temporary, and it will be launched immediately afterwards. Other songs that were previously removed will be re-launched in batches and stages.

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about what happened to some songs on NetEase Cloud Music and which singers NetEase Cloud Music has. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.