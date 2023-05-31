What happened to Tang Yifei’s second child? Whose child did Tang Yifei conceive?

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about Tang Yifei’s second child and who Tang Yifei is pregnant with. Let’s take a look now! 1. Don…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don't know about Tang Yifei's second child and who Tang Yifei is pregnant with. Let's take a look now!

1. Tang Yifei is pregnant with her second child. Today, actor Ling posted on Weibo saying that the filming is over and announced the good news that his wife is pregnant with a second child, but it is not known whether it will be a boy or a girl this time. Married with Ling in 2012, now they have two babies, this is a happy family.

2. When Ling He divorced, they got married. Many people said that Tang Yifei was involved in their marriage, but only the person involved knew the truth. No matter who is right or who is wrong, Ling He has parted ways and is happy.

3. Since their marriage, the relationship with Ling has been very stable, and they have been keeping a low profile.

4. On November 6, Ling posted on Weibo that his wife was pregnant with a second child. The essay said: The film is covered with bruises, I am willing. Holding Dabao, Bao Xiao and I are very happy together, so happy. Attached to the article is a B-ultrasound photo. Looking back on Ling He’s marriage, we are now living in harmony. and know.

5. Ling He married in a low-key manner in 2012. On December 1, 2015, Ling’s wife gave birth to a baby boy by caesarean section. The boy weighs six and a half catties, and the mother and child are safe. The child’s nickname is Ling Ting. Now that the son is almost three years old, he has only come into contact with the news of the second child. I can imagine the happy mood.

6. I don’t know if the baby is a daughter or a son!

7. When netizens saw this B-ultrasound picture of the second child, experienced mothers pointed out that Ling’s confinement is not shallow, and the expected date of delivery is gradual?

8. Whose child is Tang Yifei pregnant with? Pregnant with Ling’s child, this is their second child.

9. On the morning of November 6, actor Ling announced the good news that his wife was pregnant with a second child through Weibo.

10. It is reported that the two got married in 2012 and their eldest son was born in 2015.

11. Now both husband and wife are very happy to have their second child. Ling excitedly sent a message: I am so happy to have a little treasure.

12. Ling Xiaosu and his wife Tang Yifei got married in 2012. On December 1, 2015, Tang Yifei successfully delivered a baby boy by caesarean section.

13. It is reported that their son is named Ling Ting. Ling Xiaosu hopes that he can listen more and talk less, and be a quiet and modest gentleman.

14. A few years ago, Ling also exposed a family portrait of a family of three through Weibo. Judging from the photos, Ling looks more like his father, who is called a replica by netizens.

15. This morning (November 6), Ling uploaded a photo of himself, his wife and eldest son happily interacting with each other on his latest Weibo, along with another B-ultrasound image. In his blog post, he wrote excitedly: Holding Dabao, Bao Xiao and I are very happy together, so happy. That is to announce the good news that his wife Tang Yifei is pregnant with her second child.

