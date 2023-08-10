what happened to the hitman and who is responsible for it

The Ecuadorian State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that one of the suspects in the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio died after being arrested. The subject had been bullet wounded by the crossing with security personnel present at the scene of the attack.

During the early hours of this Thursday, performed the corresponding autopsy and the victim’s relatives came to the scene to confirm the death from gunshot wounds.

Until now, no further details have been released about the perpetrators of the attack in which Villavicencio received three shots to the head. Nor did the authorities clarify whether it was perpetrated by a single hitman.

As published by the authorities of the Prosecutor’s Office in his official X account, the man “He was apprehended and taken badly injured to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito. An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death.. The national police proceed with the removal of the body. Likewise, it was detailed that nine people were injured by the attack and that six detainees were arrested in raids carried out later.

Assassination of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador: they denounce the actions of the group “Los Lobos”

The Movimiento Construye party, to which Villavicencio belonged, asked for a quick investigation to clarify whether the presidential candidate he was assassinated by the group “Los Lobos”.

Construye referred to an unverified video circulating on social media allegedly of a group called Los Lobos claiming responsibility for Villavicencio’s murder and threatening fellow candidate Jan Topic.

Neither police nor the attorney general’s office responded to requests for comment on the authenticity or origin of the video, which shows black-robed, masked men brandishing high-powered riflesthe Reuters news agency published on Thursday.

Video broadcast on networks shows a group of armed hooded men who call themselves Los Lobos and take responsibility for the death of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. pic.twitter.com/5XvVvm6Dvi – RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) August 10, 2023

Outside of this information, the version circulates according to which this group claims the political crime.

“We, the organization Los Lobos, We assume responsibility for the facts“, says one of the members of the band, in a video and adds that a fact of this type”it will be repeated when the corrupt do not keep their word«.

At the same time, the political party denounced through social networks that armed men attacked their campaign offices in Quito, a few hours after the attack against the journalist and former assemblyman.





