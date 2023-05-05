What happened to Wei Daxun’s response to the rejection of his marriage proposal?

#魏大苏responds to the rejection of the marriage proposal#Recently, the news that Wei Daxun proposed to Qin Lan has spread a lot. However, this marriage proposal ended in failure. Qin Lan rejected Wei Daxun’s marriage proposal on the grounds that the two had different ideas about marriage. Regarding this matter, Wei Daxun finally responded to the concerns of netizens recently.

It is reported that Wei Daxun said in an interview that he had thought for a long time before proposing to Qin Lan, and also considered the differences and difficulties between the two. However, he still decided to express his sincerity and thoughts to Qin Lan. However, Qin Lan rejected him, but Wei Daxun said that he accepted her decision and respected her ideas.

As for the topic of “holding grandchildren” that the outside world cares about, Wei Daxun also said that he did not propose to Qin Lan for this reason. He said he didn’t put too much pressure on his parents. On the contrary, he hopes to discuss marriage issues with Qin Lan and continue the relationship between the two.

In addition to Wei Daxun’s response, netizens also left messages. Some people said that Qin Lan is a very assertive woman, and she made the right decision this time. Others said that the two had a good relationship and hoped that they could consider marriage again. Some people also questioned Wei Daxun’s motives for proposing marriage, thinking that he was just to meet the needs of his family.

