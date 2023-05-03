What I see? Air, the story of Michael Jordan’s shoes, arrives on Amazon Prime

Today it was announced that Ben Affleck’s “Air,” from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures and Affleck and Matt Damon’s first Artists Equity project, will be available on Prime Video starting May 12 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. AIR joins the Prime membership catalog in Argentina.

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air reveals the alliance between the then rookie Michael Jordan and the recent basketball division of Nike, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team, with everything on the line, the unwavering vision of a mother who knows the value of her son’s immense talent and the basketball phenomenon that would become the greatest of all times.

Matt Damon plays rebellious Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight.t, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others.





This is the first time that Ben Affleck has directed a feature film starring Matt Damon.

The unforgettable soundtrack to ’80s hits—from Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, REO Speedwagon, The Clash, Night Ranger, Dire Straits, The Alan Parsons Project, Squeeze and many more—is now available digitally from Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment.



