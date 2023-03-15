After the Talleres-Banfield novel, reconfirmed for Sunday at 9:30 p.m. at Kempes, defender Julio Buffarini made headlines due to a severe injury he would have suffered against Defense and that would force his intervention.

As Mundo D was able to find out, the player has a ligament injury in his right knee with which he has been playing for years and thanks to the great muscle mass he developed he was able to continue playing.

What’s more, against Defense he felt discomfort at first and then ended up playing.

The studies that were done, throughout these years, always contemplated the chance of surgery, but “Buffa” ruled it out.

For example, Hugo Ibarra in Boca and Juan Carlos Olave in Belgrano played several years with the same injury and never underwent surgery because they were not sure that there would be an improvement.

It will be seen in this opportunity what it resolves, but the defender’s intention would be to continue as before.

