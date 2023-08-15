What is August 15th and why is it celebrated?

The word Ferragosto comes from the Latin locution August holidaysthe rest of Augustus: it indicates a festivity established by the emperor Augustus in 18 BC which was added to the other festivities of the same period, such as the Rustic vinaliai Immoral oh Convenience, dedicated to Conso, pagan god of the earth and fertility. After the hard work in the fields, horse races were organized throughout the empire with draft animals relieved of work and dressed up with flowers. Traditions that are still alive today in the “Palio dell’Assunta” which takes place in Siena every 16th August. Furthermore, it was the custom that, in these days, the peasants wished the landowners their best wishes, receiving a tip in exchange.

Even if the Mid-August takes its name and date from an ancient Roman holiday, August 15 is a national holiday which in the Christian tradition celebrates the Assumption of Mary into heaven. According to Catholic tradition, after having finished her earthly life, Mary was taken to Heaven with both her soul and her body. For the Catholic Church, Mary is the only person other than Christ to have been materially assumed into heaven: an anticipation of the resurrection of the flesh, that is – according to Catholics – that moment, at the end of time, in which all the bodies of the deceased they will be reunited with their souls after the Last Judgment. And it was precisely the Church that moved the date of the popular holiday, which fell on August 1st, to the 15th of the month so as to bring it back to the Assumption of Mary.

And the traditional Ferragosto “tourist trip”? It was born during the Fascist period. Starting from the second half of the 1920s, the regime used to organize hundreds of popular outings, with the establishment – ​​between 1931 and 1939 – of special popular trains. The offer of trains at reduced prices was limited to 13, 14 and 15 August and included two formulas: “One day trip”, within a radius of about 100 km and “Three day trip”, up to about 200 km . Food was not included, thus the tradition of packed lunches was born.

