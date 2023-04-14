The elections in Río Negro are this sunday april 16 from 8 in the morning and until 18 hours. There are 589,251 people authorized to vote throughout the province, in 1,785 tables distributed throughout the territory.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In Río Negro there are general elections to renew the positions of Governor and Lieutenant Governor, the 46 seats of the Legislature, municipalities and commissions of Development. In the case of Roca, a municipality that took off its elections from the provincial ones with the electoral act on March 12; nothing will be chosen in the communal orbit.

The inhabitants of Rockthey will only vote for governor and lieutenant governor between nine different lists and the 46 legislators between eleven lists.

Mayor and councilors of Roca have already been elected in the last local elections. Cities such as Regina, Cipolletti, Allen and other towns in the Alto Valle elect mayors and councilors in addition to provincial authorities.

the vote is mandatory for all persons between the ages of 18 and 69 residing in Río Negro and is optional for those between the ages of 16 and 17 or over 70 years of age.

Elections 2023 in Río Negro: all the candidates for governor and lieutenant governor

Alberto weretilneck and Pedro Weigh yourselfTogether we are Río Negro;

Hannibal Tortoriello and John Paul Alvarez GuerreroChange Rio Negro;

Silvia Horne and Leandro Costa BruttenLet’s go with everyone;

Gustavo Casas and Luisa VillarroelUnity for Victory;

Gabriel Musa and Cecilia CarrascoLeft Front and Workers (FIT-U);

Aurelio vazquez and Dora RiveraNew Movement to Socialism (MAS);

Rafael Zamaro and Marcela Alejandra RocaWe are Popular Unity;

Gabriel By Tullihey Hugo SnipersPopular Party of Reconstruction (PPR);

Ariel Rivero y Sylvia As a stepFirst Black River.

Elections 2023 in Río Negro: the main candidates for provincial legislators

The following are the candidates for legislators from Río Negro who head each of the sheet lists.

Facundo Lopez, Natalia Emilia Reynoso, Together We Are Río Negro (JSRN).

Pedro Dantas, Ana Marks, Rio Negro unites us.

Lorena Matzen and Ariel Roberto Bernatene, Radical Civic Union (UCR).

Juan Carlos Martin and Maria Laura Frei, Change Rio Negro.

Elba Yolanda Mansilla and Cesar Rafael Dominguez, First Black River.

Ayelen Sposito and Jose Luis Berros, Let’s go with everyone.

Julius Caesar Accavallo and Maria Cecilia Peña, Unity for Victory.

Claudio Lueiro and Rina Marta Gonzalez, We Can Project Black River (PPR).

Monica Cecilia and Jeremías Zalasar, Left Front and Workers Unity (FIT-U).

Carolina Andrea Suárez and Luis Mateo Canosa, We are Popular and Social Unity.

Grandson Aquiles Añazco and Elena Beatriz Correa, Movement to Socialism (MAS).

There will be no free transportation for these elections in Roca

In the next provincial elections on Sunday 16 there will be no free passenger transport in the urban community of Roca, as is customary in this municipality, because the provincial government did not order the service or require the Municipal Executive Branch to provide it.

This is why the Collectives of the cooperative 1ª de Septiembre will work normally and with the usual cost which amounts to 85 pesos a ticket.



