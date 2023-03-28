Racing de Nueva Italia tied 1-1 this Monday in their visit to Independiente Rivadavia. Despite having played more than 70 minutes with one more man, the Academy could not win in Mendoza but ended up adding a point that is just as valuable for their aspirations to fight for a place in the reduced zone.

After this meeting, the Academy staff will return by bus to Córdoba and begin to prepare for their next meeting.

For the eighth date of Zone B, Carlos Bossio’s team will receive Chaco For Ever on Sunday, April 2 from 7:30 p.m.

For that game, DT will surely already be able to count on goalkeeper Leonardo Rodríguez, absent in Mendoza due to a flu picture.

Who will not be there is Alan Murialdo, who suffered an Achilles tendon fracture injury and will be out for at least four months.

The thing does not end there in terms of casualties for the albiceleste team, since the other who was not part of the concentrations in Mendoza was Gianfranco Ferrero, who had a tear and cannot be considered for at least a week.

Results in the First National

Positions in the First National

