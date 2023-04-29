Photo: Freepik / Disclosure

The Folk style emerged in the United States in the mid-1960s with the intention of mixing peoples and cultures. Inspired by indigenous and Andean cultures, it is characterized by the exuberance of textures, prints, colors and materials.

In the decoration, the Folk style is presented with some key pieces, such as flowers, bricks, leather, suede, ethnic prints on rugs and blankets and a lot of creativity. In this style, the important thing is to be free of constraints to create compositions, and that’s why it’s a full dish for those who like lively environments full of personality.

It is worth remembering the Differences between Folk and Boho, two styles that have very similar characteristics. The word “Boho” derives from “Bohemian”, a designation given to the European bohemians of the 1920s and who later, in the 1970s, inspired a generation that believed in the mix between fashion and art in the Soho district of London. “Folk” refers to the word “peoples” and was born in the rural interior of the United States, which gives the style a more “country” feel.

That’s the difference: while the Boho style is more feminine, delicate and with abundant details, Folk bets on less delicate ethnic mixtures, despite still maintaining the charm and grace of the mix between pieces.

Folk style is also ideal for craft lovers and there are several pieces scattered around the house. A good tip is to create a composition with them. What do you think, for example, of setting up a corner with ceramic vases with colorful flowers, straw baskets, a blanket with an ethnic print and a wooden chest? They are simple objects to find and that bring the essence of the style.

It is also worth betting on color palette that the style carries: earthy tones, orange, turquoise blue, pink, burgundy, mustard and green. Of course, you don’t need to mix all these colors in one environment, but it’s worth adding points in these tones to make your composition even more interesting.

