what is it and how can it be important?

Do you know what a blue print? If you are a first-year architecture student, you should know. Now, if you are not from the area and are just looking to buy, build or even renovate an apartment or a house, it is worth understanding what this type of resource is and what it is for. This article is therefore for you.

What is a floor plan?

The floor plan is a technical drawing that represents the top view of a property, showing the arrangement of walls, doors, windows, furniture, appliances, among other details.

This representation is made on a scale of proportionality to fit on a sheet of paper, it shows the entire structure drawn as if an imaginary cut 1.5 m from the ground were made horizontally across the entire area of ​​the property, eliminating part of the wall and the ceiling and thus allowing a general view from above.

floor plan scale

Every floor plan comes with a representation of the scale used in downsizing. As we said, the drawing of an entire property needs to fit on a sheet of paper. The scale most used in floor plans is usually 1:50. That is, each 1 cm drawn on paper represents 50 cm in real size.

How is a floor plan made?

The floor plan is usually done on paper or in specific computer programs for technical drawings. The first step is to survey the measurements of the land or space where the construction will be carried out. Then, the responsible professional will create the floor plan design, taking into account the needs and preferences of the client.

What is the floor plan for?

The floor plan is one of the main tools of architects and interior designers for selling projects to their clients, for example. Because it allows lay people to get a good view of how the construction will look, be it something built from scratch, a major renovation or even a decoration project.

More than a drawing, the floor plan is a necessary document not only for the construction of a property, but also for its regularization – although it is not the only or the most important one, as we will see later on.

They can also serve as guides for those responsible for carrying out a work, when construction or renovation is in progress. However, the floor plan is a conceptual starting point. A builder usually needs more complete projects, with more complex technical details, as we will also see later.

All this thanks to features such as:

Allow, with different versions for the same space, the visualization of different organization alternatives, such as the positioning of planned furniture;

Serve as a basis for the implementation of other construction projects, such as electrical installations, hydraulic system, structural part and even interior decoration and landscaping projects.

What’s in a floor plan

A simple floor plan typically contains the following elements:

Visualization of the walls, with their lengths and thicknesses;

Doors and windows, with the prediction of the space occupied by opening them;

Indication of the access to the property and the division of spaces with the name of each room, as well as the passages, such as corridors, for example;

The representation of furniture such as beds, tables and sofas does not necessarily need to appear in a floor plan. But they are usually placed, even to facilitate the visualization of who is layman in the subject, giving a good idea of ​​proportions;

Details of the position of electrical and hydraulic system components. A floor plan needs to show, for example, where dishes, countertops and showers will be located in a bathroom, for example, as well as sockets and light points. This is a fundamental point for the further development of electrical and hydraulic plants;

Dimensioning, which is the indication of the measurements of each element that appears in the drawing.

humanized plant

Example of a humanized plant with different environments illustrated.

A better way to present an initial project to lay people is by making a humanized floor plan – as shown in the image above. In this type of drawing, the details gain a little more life and pay more attention to elements such as:

Cores;

Textures;

furniture;

Landscaping;

Lighting elements.

Difference between floor plan and architectural design

As we said above, the floor plan is a document that, alone, cannot regularize a new construction with the City Hall of a city, despite also being part of the requirements. To obtain a license, for example, it is necessary to present a Complete Architectural Project which, among numerous other specifications, contains the floor plan.

In addition, as it is a visualization, the floor plan does not bring several technical details that are essential for a construction, as it happens in a Complete Architectural Project, which is composed of several other technical plans, with measurements, indication of materials to be used, among other things.

How to get a used floor plan

For property owners, having the floor plan in hand is a good starting point to start planning a renovation, for example. With the help of an architect, it is possible to design how the spaces would be arranged, before moving on to the heaviest and most costly part, which is hiring and carrying out a work.

To obtain the floor plan of a property, you must seek information from the city hall of the city where the property is located.

Property renovation and sale

