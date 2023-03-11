If you live in a small apartment and are looking for ideas to optimize your dining room space without losing elegance, you need to know the german corner. Calm down, you might even be wondering about the name, but you must have already seen this furniture composition somewhere, whether in magazines, social networks or even at a friend’s house.

So that there are no more doubts, in this content, we are going to tell you a little about this style of furniture arrangement and help you decorate your home with a German corner. Separate your notepad and enjoy all the tips. Let’s go?

Browse the content:

What is German singing

German corner in a dining room integrated with the living room.

In general, the German corner is a continuous bench model that replaces some chairs at a dining table. The origin of the name is from Germany, where it was initially used in commercial places, such as cafes, bars and restaurants with the function of optimizing space.

However, it didn’t take long for him to win everyone’s hearts and end up in homes around the world. The more traditional style of using the corner dining table is for the bench to have an “L” shape on a part of the wall to make even more use of the space. But, nowadays, there are other possibilities such as, for example, a “U” corner – what matters is to unleash your creativity and manage to expand circulation and comfort.

Also, instead of being a simple bench, you can turn it into a chest to store kitchen items that you don’t use often or to make drawers. Another tip is to decorate the seat with pillows to make the space even more cozy.

Read too: Sofa cushions: tips for decorating your living room

What is a German chant for

Want to escape the traditional? For round tables, bet on a “U” German corner model

As we have already said, the German corner dining table is a great option for those who live in apartments or houses with reduced spaces. One of the main advantages of this composition is that, occupying the same footage, the German corner manages to increase the space to sit without taking up too much of the room.

This is because while a common table would only be able to seat four people, it could accommodate five to six without impairing the circulation and comfort of residents or visitors. However, there is a downside to all this: the fact that whoever is sitting there needs to ask for permission if they need to get up to leave.

Read too:

– How to set up a dining table: tips and inspirations

– Dining room decoration: 9 ideas to be inspired

How to set up your German Corner

The German corner is a great alternative to make better use of small spaces.

Now that you know what German singing is and what it’s used for, how about some tips for setting up your own? Check out:

Attention to measurements: although it varies, the minimum for a bench is 45 cm and 12 degrees of inclination. To calculate the number of seats, consider the width of 50 to 60 cm per person and multiply by the number of seats you want to have.

although it varies, the minimum for a bench is 45 cm and 12 degrees of inclination. To calculate the number of seats, consider the width of 50 to 60 cm per person and multiply by the number of seats you want to have. Choose the ideal table: prefer tables that have a central leg, as the model with four legs makes it difficult for people sitting on the bench to get in and out.

prefer tables that have a central leg, as the model with four legs makes it difficult for people sitting on the bench to get in and out. Combine the decorative elements: it is important that you follow the decoration style that you already use in the house, especially if you are going to add this piece of furniture to an integrated environment as in the case of an American style kitchen.

Use mirrors: to bring that sense of spaciousness, install mirrors on the walls, just above the German corner.

to bring that sense of spaciousness, install mirrors on the walls, just above the German corner. Bet on a tapestry : Choose a fabric for the seat upholstery that is easy to clean to prevent stains and keep the seat clean. After all, German chant is used during meals and something or other can always fall out.

: Choose a fabric for the seat upholstery that is easy to clean to prevent stains and keep the seat clean. After all, German chant is used during meals and something or other can always fall out. invest in lighting : chandeliers and pendants look beautiful in the center of the German corner to further highlight the composition of the furniture.

: chandeliers and pendants look beautiful in the center of the German corner to further highlight the composition of the furniture. set up a set table: vase of flowers, sousplat and a dining set that matches the style of decoration of your dining room, as well as the prints on the bench and chairs.

See also Liu Shishi and Ni Ni's rare fusion of fairy qi erupts!Tight skirt reveals a fashionable body image exposure_proportion_style dress_figure

-->

Optimize and decorate your home with a German song

We hope that, with our tips, it will be even easier to renovate your home decor with a German corner. But, if you are thinking of moving to a larger space or want to decorate a new home with your style, QuintoAndar can help you find your corner.

On our website or app, you will find several options for both renting and buying, as well as more than 70 filters to find the ideal features that cannot be missing in your new home. All this in a simple, practical and online way.