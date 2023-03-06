If you are looking for alternatives to add a touch of comfort and sophistication to your home, our tip in this content is to bet on a chaise lounge. Don’t know what it is? You’ve probably already seen it somewhere, but you’re not associating the name with what it actually is. This piece of furniture is nothing more than an evolution of an armchair and ottoman and aims to be compact, comfortable and functional.

Continue reading and learn about some characteristics of the chaise lounge, what it is for and how to use it in your home decor.

What is a chaise lounge

Many sofa models have a chaise lounge built-in.

The term chaise longue comes from the French “long chair”, but despite this, the piece originates in Ancient Egypt and has also been called a lounger. It has won the hearts of many people as it adds more comfort and can be integrated into sofas. The chaise is usually upholstered, the body is reclined and the legs are extended.

Difference between chaise lounge, recamier and divan

It is common to confuse the chaise longue with the divan and recamier. But if you evaluate the piece carefully, you will notice that there are differences between them. Are they:

Chaise lounge The chaise longue may or may not have arms and a backrest, but the important thing is that it has an elongated, slender and elegant body. sofa with chaise longue Some sofa models have an extension in their structure on one side – which can be built-in or removable and used as an extra puff in other situations. This allows you to lie down and stretch your legs. Diva The couch has a more curved structure, where the head is always higher than the feet. Recamier In general, recamier is the term used to designate any bench that does not have a back but has armrests at both ends.

How to use the chaise longue in decoration

Now that you know what a chaise lounge is and its main features, it’s time to check out some tips for using it in your home decor. See below:

Na sala lounge chair

In addition to the built-in chaise lounge models, there are removable options that you can attach to the sofa.

The most common room to use the chaise longue is in the living room. That’s because it’s a way to make the environment more sophisticated and, at the same time, functional. In addition to running away from the traditional armchairs and chairs, the chaise has a very special charm in the decoration and provides more comfort.

Chaise lounge no quarto

The chaise in the bedroom can be useful mainly to create a space for reading or relaxing. Position it near the nightstand, so you can turn on the lamp and optimize the environment.

Create a relaxing atmosphere in your bedroom with a chaise lounge.

Chaise lounge and servants

The balcony is also a great place to create a cozy corner to relax on your chaise lounge. You can take the opportunity to decorate with pillows and a side table to support books, aromatic candles, etc.

Decorate your home with functional and stylish furniture

