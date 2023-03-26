want to give a up in your home decor, but without needing too much renovation? A tip is to bet on a new painting, decorative items or even change the furniture. If you want a different environment and like the classic style, know that wainscoting it is an element that will give a very elegant and charming look to the room, in addition to being a trend on how to make better use of the walls of the house.

Do you want to learn what it is, what are the types of boiserie and tips for using it as an ally in decoration? So, break out your notebook and check out all the inspiration below. Good reading!

What is boiserie?

The boiserie is a detail that gives sophistication and gives a classic touch to the environment.

The boiserie is a decoration element that became a classic of French decoration in the 18th century. It consists of frames that form rectangles and/or squares placed on the walls, giving more sophistication and highlight to the environment. They are also responsible for giving volume, since they escape the traditional monochromatic walls and attribute an extra detail to them.

It is an excellent option for those who have a part of their home that they find very monotonous and want to diversify and dare in decoration, since they have all this charm attached to them. Traditionally, they were built in wood, as well as the frames for the pictures and other household items.

However, this element has been brought to the most modern houses and architectural style, making them able to be built in different materials: wood, like traditional models, plaster, plastic, ready-made ribbons, etc. It’s up to you to choose the one you like best, taking into account the quality of finish provided and the cost to acquire.

Types of woodwork

Wooden boiserie requires more care for conservation

Madeira

One of the most classic versions, the wooden boiserie was originally made in specialized carpentry shops. Although it was widely used on the walls of the French nobility, nowadays the wooden model is no longer so used. That’s because this type of material requires a lot of care to keep it preserved and without wear. In the same way, when well cared for, wooden boiserie is able to contribute to a more classic and refined decoration. For this, it is recommended to use MDF for the construction of the piece.

Gesso

That plaster is capable of creating a comfortable decoration in various environments is nothing new, right? Therefore, plaster boiserie also became a very cool option to install at home. Because it has a cleaner touch, many people prefer plaster to apply boiserie. In addition, the material is more affordable and only depends on a good finish to give the room a unique style. Oh, don’t forget to sand to naturalize the texture of the plaster on the wall, okay?

Plastic

Know that it is also possible to make a wall with boiserie in the kitchen and bathroom. For these cases, it is worth considering using plastic boiserie in the decoration. This is because these materials are lighter and easier to install. Another positive point is that they do not absorb moisture. Thus, you prevent your decoration from being spoiled over time. You can install with superglue or even double-sided tape.

Polyurethane

After the plaster boiserie, the polyurethane boiserie is the darling of decoration lovers. After all, this material is also very easy to apply and causes almost no dirt. Polyurethane is a solid material with a texture very similar to foam. This means that it can be applied in both hot and humid environments. For those who don’t want to spend a lot, this option is around R$ 25.00 each boiserie. Another valuable tip is to pass a layer of acrylic paint on the polyurethane boiseries to leave them in the color of your decoration and, of course, gain even more durability.

How to use boiserie in decoration?

Boiserie in the bedroom gives elegance and highlights the wall

Now that you know what it is and what the main types of boiserie are, we’ve separated some tips for you to use as an ally in your decor. Check out:

Understand if your decoration style will match boiserie;

If you are going to use it in the bedroom, make half a wall with boiserie and the other half the headboard;

Bet on paintings to compose the boiserie wall;

Note the right foot of the property. In some cases, boiserie can end up flattening the look;

Normally, they are painted with the same tone as the wall and are “invisible”, being just an adornment that brings more texture and depth to the environment;

Acrylic paint and spackle are great finishes for your boiserie decor.

