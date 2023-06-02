What is Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning work and what is Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning work_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning works and the situation of Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning works, many people still don’t know, let’s take a look now! 1…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning works and the situation of Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning works, many people still don’t know, let’s take a look now!

1. What is Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning work? What is the situation of Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning work, and what is Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning work? On October 24, Jiang’s award-winning work was on the hot search. At 5 pm on October 22, actor Jiang posted an acceptance speech titled “Jiang Xiao is afraid of love” on Sina Weibo.

2. “Love JYY Villa” for five years

3. What are Jiang’s award-winning works? On October 24, the award-winning works of the show appeared on the hot search. At 5 pm on October 22, actor Jiang delivered a speech titled “Jiang Xiao is afraid of love” on Sina Weibo.

4. Love JYY Villa, which lasted five years, won the American Architect Award for its studio residence, including interior, architecture, and gardens. The award ceremony was held at the very beautiful Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, with two winners in 2018 and 2019.

5. More artistic sense than I imagined. With indescribable pride, she accompanied her award-winning photo on the spot.

6. However, the award-winning results under the sun aroused ridicule from netizens. The students of the Department of Architecture saw the possibility of cross-border again! Excited, I don’t know. Dr. Zhai, a master of architectural design. I heard that Party A can accept the award now, so I came to have a look. Among the 11057 messages, there was the sound of spitting while falling to the ground.

7. At 21:44 pm on October 22, Jiang responded on Weibo, saying that if everyone thinks that everything can be faked, more people should go to the mountains to pay attention to those children and public welfare undertakings, and more people to go to nature Record the magnificent mountains and rivers and protect wild animals.

8. Or some people think that they can end the event casually and go to the site of the American Master of Architecture Awards to display the medals, so please come along!

9. However, this response brings with it a greater self-attack. As of 21:24 last night, #江反应起建筑奖论论# topped the list of hot topics on Weibo, and more netizens joined the ranks of complaints.

10. The reporter noticed on the official website that a building named Lj villa, which is the same as the picture circulated on the Internet, won the award. Jiang Yiyan’s name appeared in the design team. However, besides Jiang, many netizens also questioned the gold content of this award.

11. It is too generous to say that the authority of the Architect Award is far from the real traditional design award, and select more than 200 winners every year.

12. According to the search engine, the Master Architecture Award was founded in the United States by Iranian artist Hossein Farmani. Based on limited public information,

13. Famini is a creative director, gallery owner, curator and philanthropist.

14. According to the official website of AMP, the predecessor of AMP is AAP. From the three directions of architecture, interior and landscape design, the most creative and innovative designs are selected from all over the world, so as to promote the global demand for high-quality architectural design. appreciate. Winners are selected by renowned architects in the field of architecture.

15. Winners of AMP Trophies and the chance to promote their designs to a worldwide audience.

16. In the name of AMP, for the second time this year, a total of 278 projects were awarded in each of the three categories. Jiang won the 2018 Architectural Design / Residential Architecture Award. According to the 2020 AMP registration information on the website, the application threshold for this award is relatively low.

17. It is open to everyone over the age of 18 in the world, and the registration fee is 300 US dollars.

18. A senior architect from a well-known domestic architectural design institute told the reporter that this award is a foreign commercial architectural award in the eyes of architectural professionals, unlike the traditional six world architectural awards, which has wide credibility and influence in the industry.

19. Jiang responded to the controversy over winning the Architecture Award. On October 22, it was said that he participated in the design of Jiang Building for the first time. Five years later, LOVE JYY VILLA won the American Architecture Master Award for its studio residence, including interior, architecture and garden.

20. A number of media reported that actor Jiang won the American Architect Master Award in Spain, which aroused heated discussions among domestic netizens. Many people praised Jiang not only for his good acting skills, but also for his high architectural attainments. Once, Jiang was labeled as an all-round entertainer.

21. All kinds of compliments come from all directions.

22. On the same day, Jiang appeared at the Barcelona awards ceremony in a long black dress. The mint green shirt with oversized sleeves is full of design. It seems that she is in a very good mood and laughs from time to time. Her award this time should be related to her design philosophy. Really good.

23. The design concept of this work is an ideal family where nature can still be seen in the city. Architect Jiang said when evaluating the work, this house is an independent world, a natural world of its own. did not expect! The sideline has achieved such brilliant success,

24. No wonder netizens ridiculed that they took time to be actors?

25. Speaking of ginger, everyone should be familiar with it. Jiang graduated from the Beijing Film Academy. Since his debut, he has brought many excellent works to everyone. Among them, the “Four Famous Shops” series left a deep impression on many audiences. Jiang’s acting skills have always been very good.

26. Although she has no new works released this year, Jiang’s acting skills are beyond doubt. Jiang has always been a hardworking and dedicated actress, and all the directors who have worked with her speak highly of her.

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about what Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning works are and what Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning works are. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.