What is known so far about the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund

What is known so far about the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund

Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund began on June 18 to close new goals that allow a breather to be given to the fiscal accounts on debt maturities with the financial entity. Thus, Channel E spoke with the economist and international trade expert Miguel Poncewho asserted that while the IMF continues trying to maintain the agreement with Argentina “there is a feeling of discount time after almost 3 months”.

Which countries are against making goals more flexible for Argentina?

The certainty of these time limits is based on “two concurrent facts, which are that on July 31 the Fund goes into recess and the people of the board goes on vacationOtherwise, it would be resolved in mid-August and this has to be closed before PASO”. While, on the other hand, “On the 31st of this month, 2,613 million dollars must be paid, which if the disbursements are not there, it could not be paid and a default process would be launched, something that will not happen“.

Ponce asserted that “on Monday (Gabriel) Rubinstein from the Ministry of Economy and (Lisandro) Cleri from the vice president of the Central Bank traveled because the agreement has to be signed by both institutions”, but “What is interesting is that the delegation is accompanied by the head of advisors (Leonardo) Madcur to help in the negotiation and (Raúl) Rigo goes because he is the specialist in the budget issue.“.

Sergio Massa is flying Thursday night to sign what is closed before the board, this is They manage to hold a special session on Friday where the representatives of Japan and Ireland who have very hard positions do not feel“confirmed the economist.

The points to negotiate with the IMF

However, for the interviewee: “The important thing is to know what can be agreed upon and the differences go through three points: the amount of the disbursement, the possible interruption or not in the exchange market and the dimension of the adjustment“, that is, the goal of the 1.9 adjustment could be reduced to 1.5 of the GDP.

“In terms of disbursement, this is what Argentina is requesting, 10.8 billion dollars”although “much of this would have to be disbursed in the second semester,” confirmed Ponce.

It’s in everyone’s interest to be forgiving of the past. and assume something that institutions often forget, which is institutional continuity”, that is, “Argentina continues to be Argentina with one political color or another, and the same happens with the IMF”.

