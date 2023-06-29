What is Methacrylate, the substance that left Silvina Luna in intensive care

He PMMAknown as methacrylate It is a filler material that is mainly used for manufacture bone or dental prostheses. However, in aesthetics is also used in buttocks and breastsbut its use can be very dangerous and cause significant deterioration in health, as happened to Silvina Luna.

The model is admitted to intensive carewaiting for a kidney transplant by a chronic renal failure that causes you to have to undergo dialysis three times a weekfor four hours a day, reported the agency THAT.

The worrying state of health of Silvina Luna

Her family and friends began prayer chains and asked for blood donors to help her get out of the picture that is, moreover, worrying.

In 2010, the actress underwent surgery with Hannibal Lotocki. His idea was to make a liposuction to get rid of body fat inject a little in the buttocksbut doctor suggested adding methacrylate so that the effect lasts longer.

Silvina Luna, in a serious state of health.

What Silvina did not imagine was that this substance would cause her increase in blood calcium levelwhich led her to have to take corticosteroidswhich caused a lower your defenses and a deterioration of his health condition to the point of needing a kidney transplant, which is delayed by the appearance of a bacterium who still couldn’t fight.

He Methacrylate can cause allergic reactions, migration to another part of the body, infections, pain, necrosis and hypercalcemia..

Silvina Luna and other celebrities who accompanied her legal case have to live with these symptoms, such as: Pamela Sosa, Stefy Xipolitakis and Gabriela Trenchi.

The dangers of PMMA, known as Methacrylate

The agency Argentine News contacted surgeon Guillermo Blugerman (MN 65247), who explained in detail what is Methacrylate and what is the effect that it can produce in the body if it is not placed properly.

“Methacrylate is a synthetic product, it is a plastic that has been used for more than 100 years in medicine to cement hip prostheses, for example. And in small proportions it has also been used as a filler material for 25 years, causing few reactions “, the surgeon began to explain.

Ángel De Brito gave new details about Silvina Luna’s health: “She has multi-organ failure”

However, “when one places a large amount of Methacrylate, the body identifies it as a foreign body and manufactures a granuloma around that foreign element, which is a chronic inflammatory reaction with inflammatory cells.”

“Then the granuloma takes on a function similar to that of the parathyroid glands -they are the ones that produce the balance of calcium in the human body- and these granulomas, by supplanting the parathyroid glands, create a kind of similar hormone that causes calcium to be reabsorbed from the bones and that calcium passes into the blood, circulating through the blood,” added the professional.

Silvina Luna waiting for a kidney transplant.

“Since the kidneys are in charge of filtering the blood, when calcium reaches there in greater amounts than necessary, it becomes kidney stones, which are like calcium pebbles that remain inside the kidney and, in the long run, cause the What is happening now to Silvina Luna, who is a renal insufficiency. In other words, the kidneys stop fulfilling their function of filtering the blood and for that it is necessary to use external filters that replace the internal filters that stopped working,” concluded Blugerman.

For this reason, the actress began to undergo dialysis and decided to share it with her followers on social networks, with a meaningful post.

“I share this new routine in my life. At first I lived it with anguish for the new and unexpected, but then I went to a stage of acceptance of what it is. This machine that I have connected to me does the work of the kidneys. So feeling grateful. Without this machine I could not live. I do this three times a week, four hours. Until I can transplant myself“, maintained the former vedette.

The procedural situation of Aníbal Lotocki

He surgeon Aníbal Lotocki was already sentenced to 4 years in prison with effective compliance and 5 years of disqualification, although still free because the sentence is not yet final. In addition, he is being prosecuted for the death of Cristian Zárate, a 50-year-old businessman.

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

