what is searched in Google during STEP

Las elections STEP 2023 came to an end, in the midst of important complaints, delays and lack of precision about cWhen will the results be known?. That is why users had to resort to search engines to resolve their doubts about these complicated elections.

Next, we tell you what are the main terms that are sought on this electoral Sunday in Google.

The term “Exit Poll”followed by “What is it and how it works«, are the ones who lead real-time searches in Argentina. According to Trends, interest shot up after 5:00 p.m., on the close of election day.

Although it is worth noting that theHow are the elections going?«, was positioned second in the general of the day, especially after the severe delays in the main districts.

In reference to this, the General Secretary of the Presidency announced that there should be “patience” for the provisional results. They even avoided talking about an exact time.

«Javier Milei It is another of the most referenced terms in the political sphere, with more than 100,000 searches. Interest skyrocketed after there was an attack by supporters of Libertad Avanza towards a Public Television team.

«Larreta and Bullrich» They also positioned themselves behind the Liberal candidate. The main topic revolves around how the intern is defined in Together for Change and the statements of the head of the Buenos Aires government. In addition, the complications of the ex-minister to cast her vote this morning.

Even “Together for Change” appears eighth overall for the day.

For his part, «Massa» achieved just over 10,000 searches, reaching the fifth place of interest. Users searched for what his statements were and what the future holds for him after the election.





