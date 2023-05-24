What is the charm of spatial audio in the eyes of independent musicians? |Audio Technology|Dolby_Sina Technology_Sina.com





What is the charm of spatial audio in the eyes of independent musicians?

In June 2020, Apple officially launched “spatial audio”. The emergence of this technology expands the music with only two left and right channels to a wider dimension, allowing the sound to surround the space and creating a more immersive listening experience.

From the perspective of users, spatial audio can expand the sound field of music from a “small room” to a “big living room”, and can even accurately locate the position of the sound to obtain a more realistic sense of hearing. So why are more and more creators embracing spatial audio, too? What new ideas can spatial audio bring to them?

Recently, the experimental music collection “Living Water” created to commemorate the 100th birthday of the well-known Chinese composer Mr. Zhou Wenzhong was officially launched on Apple Music. Nine independent musicians combined the Apple ecosystem and the spatial audio technology that supports Dolby Atmos as the basis for production , worked together to create this experimental music album, and we were also fortunate to have face-to-face communication with these creators, and learned about the help and influence of spatial audio on creators.

What does spatial audio mean?

In the eyes of many musicians, spatial audio is a brand new field, which not only expands the creative dimension of musicians, but also brings more possibilities. As 33EMYBW, the creator of “Nanshan Qiyin”, said, spatial audio technology provided inspiration at the early stage of creation, and the rich sound field brought by spatial audio also helped the creators create a more vivid and open “Nanshan Jing”.

Different musicians are using music to express their emotions, and musician Sun Dawei also agrees with the “wide sound field” brought by spatial audio. In his opinion, spatial audio can make some sounds more emotional and more It is easy to express the creator’s true feelings.

The creators’ views on spatial audio, in my opinion, are a bit similar to the difference between “listening to music at home” and “listening to LIVE on the spot”. As a music lover, I have also tried to use “GarageBand” to get started with music creation, and the process of making music by independent musicians is roughly similar. A complete song will have a large number of different audio tracks. In traditional stereo music, these audio tracks need to be combined and placed in the left and right channels. However, spatial audio technology was born to break this limitation. It can place different sound channels in different positions in the space, making the listening experience closer to the live LIVE experience.

Thanks to spatial audio technology, musicians can place different instruments in reasonable positions at the early stage of music creation, such as placing the lead drum at the rear of the center, and placing the guitar at the front left and front right, which will serve as an embellishment The functioning maracas are placed at the back, etc… The emergence of spatial audio technology lies in the ability to restore the creator’s intention to the greatest extent, or to help the creator restore the effect of live performance.

Making Spatial Audio Music in LogicPro

The musician Gooooose who created “Dragon Palace LONG GONG” also agrees with the new experience brought by spatial audio. When composing this song, he made full use of spatial audio technology, and in his opinion, sound field and space are also the most important parts of music and sound works. It is revolutionary to promote this technology and standard to ordinary consumers. significance.

Using Apple’s ecology to lower the production threshold of spatial audio

Users familiar with music and movies should be quite familiar with “Dolby Atmos”, and spatial audio technology is actually an extension and development of Dolby Atmos technology. In Dolby’s view, Dolby Atmos (Dolby Atmos) is not only suitable for movies, but also has huge potential for music.

However, for musicians, making Dolby Atmos music is not an easy task. Most musicians cannot afford the construction and expenses of the basic production environment, as well as the complicated learning costs.

Several musicians who participated in the completion of the experimental music compilation “Living Water” adopted the one-stop spatial audio workflow from Apple

In fact, the emergence of various creative tools is to lower the threshold for people, so that everyone can complete creation more efficiently. The musicians who participated in the completion of the experimental music compilation “Living Water” all adopted Apple’s one-stop spatial audio workflow, which was produced through Logic Pro on the Mac, monitored through AirPods Max, and distributed through Apple Music. The process also provides a lot of convenience for musicians.

In order to lower the threshold for spatial audio production, the new version of Logic Pro directly integrates the Dolby Atmos mixing plug-in into the software, and musicians only need to open the corresponding plug-in to use it directly. The Mac equipped with Apple’s self-developed chips has fully adapted to Logic Pro from the hardware side. Even if musicians make hundreds of complex audio tracks, they can work smoothly.

One-stop spatial audio workflow

On the receiving end of audio, devices including AirPods Max, Studio Display, HomePod, etc. have also provided support for spatial audio. This set of support for full-link spatial audio from creation to listening is undoubtedly a prerequisite for spatial audio to shine.

Of course, don’t forget about Apple Music, a streaming media platform for mass users. Thanks to Apple’s comprehensive support for spatial audio in the ecosystem, more and more musicians can upload their creations that support spatial audio to Apple Music, and users around the world can enjoy the music through their AirPods or HomePod. Deeper and more three-dimensional musical compositions brought about by spatial audio.

write at the end

The emergence of spatial audio technology has provided musicians with a broader stage. In an interview with CNMO, many musicians are happy to see the new changes that spatial audio brings to music creation, which will undoubtedly further broaden the music world The boundaries, so that the audience can harvest more creative works.

As for the one-stop spatial audio workflow brought by the Apple ecosystem, it also lowers the creative threshold for musicians. It is said that “if a worker wants to do a good job, he must first sharpen his tools.” What Apple is doing is doing everything possible to make the product easy for everyone to use and maximize its value.

PS: “Living Water: A Continuing Discussion on the Integration and Co-evolution of Eastern and Western Music Initiated by Zhou Wenzhong” is a music project launched by the independent music label bié Records to celebrate the centenary of the famous Chinese composer Zhou Wenzhong in the United States. Gathered Du Yun, Li Huadi, Goooooose, 33EMYBW, Hua Lun Band, Sun Dawei, Knopha, otay: onii and Yoann Pisterman nine groups of creators from China and around the world, adhering to Zhou Wenzhong’s “East and West, ancient and modern” A collection of experimental music that integrates creative concepts, and is now exclusively available on Apple Music.

