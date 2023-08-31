What is the climate like in Venice?

Listen to the audio version of the article

The research exhibition organized by the Prada Foundation in Venice, in its headquarters in Ca’ Corner della Regina, in a summer heavily marked by extreme meteorological events that involved Italy and other areas of the Mediterranean proved to be of dramatic relevance.

Torrential rains, fires, floods, torrid heat and hail storms alternated on the Italian territory occupying the front pages of newspapers and information channels, clearly demonstrating that the issue of climate change must be tackled quickly and seriously, from every possible angle.

With these premises, for those who are about to visit “Everybody talks about the weather”, the exhibition may have some surprises.

Climate change on our planet

It is a singular exhibition project, which takes the weather as a point of reference for a profound reflection on the urgency of climate change on our planet and adds a new element to the challenges that the cultural institution chaired by Miuccia Prada has been facing in recent years, using the integrated tools of science and artistic creation. The very title of the exhibition reveals a fact: everyone talks about time, continuously, it is one of the top conservation topics; everyone consults the weather forecast for the following hours, for the following days.

«Everybody talks about the weather»

Climate

All this constant striving to predict phenomena that more and more often turn out to be unpredictable perhaps has to do with our eagerness to govern the ungovernable, to put the reins on nature. In short, we all talk constantly about the weather, but we do it incorrectly : we should rather talk about the climate, with greater knowledge of the facts, becoming aware of the enormous risk that man is running due to climate change.

Forecast ledwall

Conceived by Dieter Roelstraete, the exhibition opens with a huge led wall positioned at the entrance of Ca’ Corner della Regina which broadcasts weather forecasts extracted from the media from all over the world in a loop. The exhibition itinerary then offers a selection of classic and contemporary works that highlight the attention that the artists have always shown for atmospheric phenomena, flanked by illustrative panels with infographics, data and scientific insights developed with the New Institute Center For Environmental Humanities of the Ca’ Foscari University which also sign the beginning of a collaboration between the Prada Foundation and the Venetian university. Moreover, among the case studies of climate change, Venice is perhaps one of the most analyzed “celebrity cases”, so the exhibition fits into a particularly sensitive fabric. It is no coincidence that among the works exhibited at Ca’ Corner della Regina, there are the “Carotaggi” by the Venetian Giorgio Andreotta Calò, made with samples extracted from the lagoon soil.

