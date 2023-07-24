what is the cost of fines for violations

During the last days, different transit operations have been carried out in Viedma that were coordinated between the Río Negro Police and the municipal transit body of the city that resulted in the kidnapping of 11 motorcycles.

These tasks of care and control diagrammed by the Command of the First Regional Unit, were developed by personnel from the police units, together with the Motorized Support Brigade, with the collaboration of Municipal Transit.

As detailed in According to a Police report, the troops controlled more than 50 motorcycles and kidnapped 11 motorcycles for offenses related to breaches of the municipal ordinance that regulate urban traffic such as driver’s licenses, insurance, identification cards or the lack of security elements.

In this sense, the people who dabbled in the different infractions they will have to disburse around 19,000 pesos to recover the shot.

In this sense, it was detailed that the owners should contact the Municipal Misdemeanor Court to present the corresponding disclaimers and after paying the fine they will be able to recover the vehicle.





