Home » what is the cost of fines for violations
Entertainment

what is the cost of fines for violations

by admin
what is the cost of fines for violations

During the last days, different transit operations have been carried out in Viedma that were coordinated between the Río Negro Police and the municipal transit body of the city that resulted in the kidnapping of 11 motorcycles.

These tasks of care and control diagrammed by the Command of the First Regional Unit, were developed by personnel from the police units, together with the Motorized Support Brigade, with the collaboration of Municipal Transit.

As detailed in According to a Police report, the troops controlled more than 50 motorcycles and kidnapped 11 motorcycles for offenses related to breaches of the municipal ordinance that regulate urban traffic such as driver’s licenses, insurance, identification cards or the lack of security elements.

In this sense, the people who dabbled in the different infractions they will have to disburse around 19,000 pesos to recover the shot.

In this sense, it was detailed that the owners should contact the Municipal Misdemeanor Court to present the corresponding disclaimers and after paying the fine they will be able to recover the vehicle.


See also  Zhang Huimei will return to the Little Arena in April next year for "12 consecutive singing" concerts | ASMR |

You may also like

Pampita showed the great birthday party she threw...

The Box Office Battle: Barbie vs. Oppenheimer –...

Increasing Demands for Authenticity: Professional-themed Film and Television...

With their hands on the stove: two men...

Carroll’s Amsterdam Noord: discover the best smash burgers...

Dayanara Torres Makes Striking Appearance at Premios Juventud...

The 10 best albums of June 2023

Parliamentary elections in Spain: Exciting head-to-head race

Music and Acting Stars Stand in Solidarity with...

Silvia Wollny: Extended family continues to grow! TV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy