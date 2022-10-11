Looking at today’s fashion circle, the integration of street trends and fashion, the active “streetization” of old fashion houses seems to have become the wealth code of “applaud and popular”, and in the fashion circle dominated by the hobbies and aesthetics of young groups, The “BV Green” belonging to Italian fashion house BOTTEGA VENETA is an undoubted success story.

In recent years, in the major shows of LOUIS VUITTON and KENZO, the interpretation of green as the theme is not uncommon, but the “BV Green” from BOTTEGA VENETA, which was founded in the 1960s, has stood out among many fashion brands and was released in the authoritative media Pantone. The 2021/22 autumn-winter trend color is impressively ranked first.

In fact, the real name of “BV Green” is Parakeet Green, which is a kind of green from budgerigars. This green from nature is not as deliberate as the fluorescent system, and the fashion with BOTTEGA VENETA can show a strong appearance. , silky texture and full vitality, it really surprises people in terms of look and feel. When we explore how “BV green” became popular and become one of the new representative colors in the fashion field, we have to mention the designer, Daniel Lee, who is the creative director of BOTTEGA VENETA and who leads the brand’s representative color to become popular.

At the end of last year, Daniel Lee announced his official resignation as the creative director of BOTTEGA VENETA, which also made many fashion people regret their farewells – from “BV green” to “cloud bag”, the successful transformation of BOTTEGA VENETA in recent years is inseparable from Daniel Lee’s insights into the aesthetics of the youth crowd and his avant-garde fashion ideas. A few days ago, Daniel Lee officially opened a new chapter in his fashion career – succeeding Riccardo Tisci and was invited to serve as the new creative director of BURBERRY.

Why was Daniel Lee able to attract BURBERRY to add his green eyes? In fact, the designer was already a small success at Celine before joining BOTTEGA VENETA, when he was the director of the brand’s ready-to-wear collection under Phoebe Philo. 2018 can be said to be a turning point in Daniel Lee’s fashion career – he officially became the creative director of BOTTEGA VENETA, and also brought the rebirth of the Italian fashion house. Under the leadership of Daniel Lee, BOTTEGA VENETA’s iconic “BV Green” has returned to people’s field of vision in a brand-new way, with a series of popular items including Pouch cloud bag, Cassette cassette bag, Lido square-toe sandals, etc. Help the brand to achieve a successful rejuvenation transformation.

Pouch cloud bag is Daniel Lee’s first “explosive handbag” in BOTTEGA VENETA. Whether it is the shape or the soft feel composed of Italian high-quality leather, it gives people a “cloud” like feeling. In terms of design style, Daniel Lee’s inheritance of Celine’s consistent minimalist aesthetics can be seen more – there is no element on the bag that can highlight the brand identity, and the embossed logo of the brand can only be seen after opening, which is in harmony with most luxury brands. Sex forms a strong contrast, but instead constitutes a unique sense of luxury.

Another topical item created by Daniel Lee for BOTTEGA VENETA in recent years is the Padded Cassette series of bags, which interprets the representative weaving design of BV from a new perspective, completely subverting people’s inherent impression of this classic design. This Padded Cassette with “BV Green” was also publicly exhibited as a large-scale art installation at Oro Plaza, Roppongi Hills, Japan, which shows its extensive influence.

In the three years since Daniel Lee entered BOTTEGA VENETA, his unique fashion concept has been fully demonstrated, and what is even more eye-catching is the “marketing idea” of the creative director. I believe many people are impressed by BOTTEGA VENETA’s abrupt “de-net” last year – overnight, the luxury fashion house with an annual revenue of 1 billion euros and millions of followers on social media platforms was cancelled The account of its social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook has been temporarily cut off from the intersection with social networks.

It is worth mentioning that BOTTEGA VENETA’s sudden “retirement” seems to be traceable as early as the end of 2020 – at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London, BOTTEGA VENETA held the “SALON O1 LONDON” early spring show – different In the Internet era, various brand shows will be live broadcast and real-time relaxation. This salon show full of “BV green” seems to be “built in a human environment”, and it makes people return to the purity of fashion in a special way. Focus.

Daniel Lee created a more intimate atmosphere for BOTTEGA VENETA’s “SALON O1 LONDON” early spring show, in addition to exploring the importance of dress in the form of a fashion salon, the few guests in the show were banned. Take any picture at the show. In Daniel Lee’s view, this is a new exploration under the epidemic and in the information age: when people are no longer swept away by overwhelming information, and focus on fashion itself again, it is also the theme of the series – exploring the importance of dress Sexual echoes.

In BOTTEGA VENETA’s “SALON O1 LONDON” early spring show, Daniel Lee also showed a “retro” side through a unique design, cutting the silhouette in the minimalist style of the 90s, and drawing inspiration from the popular fashion of the 70s, making Sweaters and streamlined dresses were brought back into the spotlight in a new way, and the show itself was an interpretation of the combination of classic fashion aesthetics and avant-garde realism.

Whether it is “retirement” or appearing in the “SALON O1 LONDON” early spring show, it is enough to see Daniel Lee’s visionary insight in the current fashion field, from product design to brand marketing, advertising image. Progressive, fresh, clean tones and avant-garde designs open a new chapter for BOTTEGA VENETA. Even though Daniel Lee has already shaken hands with BOTTEGA VENETA to say goodbye, the new image built by this creative director, just like the “Skinny era” opened by Hedi Slimane for DIOR HOMME, is enough to become a clear reflection of an era.

Closer to home – what kind of changes will the joining of Daniel Lee bring to BURBERRY, an old British fashion house? Before discussing this topic, let’s focus on today, or what kind of new look BURBERRY has presented under the helm of former creative director Riccardo Tisci…

Riccardo Tisci switched from GIVENCHY to BURBERRY as chief creative director in 2018. At that time, it was in a critical period of reform and transformation of major fashion houses for young people. People such as Virgil Abloh, Deman and Daniel Lee all entered at a similar time. Main fashion brand. In the process of reshaping the brand image for BURBERRY, Riccardo Tisci continued his “haute couture + street sports” style in the GIVENCHY period, and the brand transformation of BURBERRY has also achieved initial results, but today, BURBERRY still has not achieved the same LV and BOTTEGA VENETA are “breaking the circle”, in addition to the original genes of the brand, it may also be because of the lack of stamina of Riccardo Tisci’s large number of “homogenized” designs.

Since Riccardo Tisci entered BURBERRY, the first drastic reform brought by the creative director to the brand is to bring a new brand identity to BURBERRY – TB Monogram, inspired by the initials of the founder of BURBERRY. It is worth mentioning that BURBERRY TB Monogram has not only become a regular design in the brand’s new season clothing, but also has entered the vision of more people through the display of building exterior walls and art installations around the world.

Last year, BURBERRY’s most “out of the circle” design was not the TB Monogram remodeled by Riccardo Tisci, but the cooperation with the street brand Supreme – this cooperation can be said to be the collaboration between Supreme and the high-end fashion house after LV for a long time, which also appeared Many BURBERRY classic elements, such as plaid jacket suits, and Supreme Bogo transformed from plaid patterns, etc., despite the blessing of many trend icons, but in the declining market environment of Supreme, the first cooperation of BURBERRY x Supreme is only a short-term occupation It attracted people’s attention, and did not set off a huge “traffic effect” like the previous Supreme joint name.

In fact, under the leadership of Riccardo Tisci, BURBERRY has made many breakthrough changes, such as launching mobile games, entering the NFT industry, and constantly finding “the way to break the game” through street unit cooperation. But why did similar moves succeed in Virgil Abloh and LV, but not in Riccardo Tisci and BURBERRY? This also reflects to a certain extent the high degree of “homogenization” in the current fashion field. When BURBERRY and Riccardo Tisci could not quickly gain insight into opportunities or come up with more attractive designs, chasing topics and traffic naturally Not a smart move.

The biggest role Daniel Lee can bring to BURBERRY is that his achievements in BOTTEGA VENETA not only brought him great popularity, but also proved to people that he has the ability to create explosive models and establish a new brand logo. BURBERRY and BOTTEGA VENETA also have profound historical accumulation and a rich brand archive. Daniel Lee has the ability to reshape and re-create the brand image, just as the classic leather weaving elements of BOTTEGA VENETA are reshaped into Padded Cassette The main design of the bag with unique recognition is generally.

One year after Daniel Lee took over, the global sales of BOTTEGA VENETA turned from loss to profit, making it the third largest brand under Kering Group. The economic value created by this designer also hit BURBERRY’s choice. Standard – Shares of BURBERRY jumped 4.4% in an instant after announcing that Daniel Lee was officially joining. It is also undeniable that BURBERRY chose Daniel Lee as the new creative director, perhaps because of the sympathy between British fashion brands and local designers.

For Daniel Lee’s entry into BURBERRY, perhaps we still have new hopes – the pioneer image of “anti-digitalization” presented during the BOTTEGA VENETA period, and we also hope that Daniel Lee will inject this fresh blood into the cultural core of BURBERRY. Some people may think that “anti-digitalization” is just a gimmick sold by Daniel Lee to win eyeballs in the final analysis, but it is unbearable that the designer’s vision of fading impetuousness and regaining his original intention in the fashion field is precisely in this “anti-digitalization” It can be realized in the tide of , perhaps we should also believe that a single spark can start a prairie prairie.

(The picture comes from the Internet)