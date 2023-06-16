What is the home of the Sena family like, where Cecilia Strzyzowski disappeared

As the investigation into the alleged femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowskithe House of Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña it is presented as the possible scene of the young woman’s crime.

Days after the arrests of the Sena couple and their son César, the agency Argentine News He toured the house and showed how the front of it is.

Cecilia Strzyzowski: the ghost of impunity that challenges political power

“Here it is suspected that Cecilia was murdered. Lucas is still on the street and there is even the poster of her political party”it could be verified.

The video shows a black gate, cement walls, and balconies covered with green canvas.

The young woman was last seen on June 2, but the day before she had the last contact with her family.

“Something so macabre has never come across us,” contributed a neighbor of the Sena family in Chaco

A neighbor talked to THAT and recounted: “We never thought about it, we always knew that he lived here, but we never came across something so macabre.”

“Hopefully there will be justice because in Resistencia or in Chaco in general we are tired of Capitanich’s management, it is a feud“, he remarked.

“I saw her gagged in a truck”: the key that prompted more raids in Chaco

The main suspect Cesar Seineasked to testify again after his lawyer resigned on the grounds that he “could not take charge of a criminal investigation”.

Also, it was known letter written by Cecilia’s partner from jail where he also talks about said defender and the fear he has: “Mr. Prosecutor: I am César Sena. I am accused in this case and I found out because I heard that (Juan) Díaz (his former lawyer) who was my defense lawyer and my entire family is It’s all over the media and he’s talking horrible things about me.”

“I’m afraid for myself and I hold this person responsible if something happens to me”added the defendant.

