Michael Díaz, one of Ramón Díaz’s sons, He was admitted to police custody as an apprehended after this Tuesday he starred in a head-on collision with his truck on Route 5, at the height of the Buenos Aires town of 9 de Julio. In the sinister road, the wife of the former soccer player from San Lorenzo and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the fatal accident died. What is known about his judicial situation.

According to sources from the investigation to Infobae, Michel Díaz was arrested at the Julio de Vedia hospital, where He was hospitalized for a fractured femur and chest trauma after the accident.

As of the incident, by order of the prosecutor Lisandro Masson of UFI No. 4 of Mercedes, sand investigates the road accident under the hypothesis of “double culpable homicide”.

Meanwhile, the son of Michael Díaz (6), also He was transferred together with his father to the 9 de Julio hospital, where he is psychologically contained by health personnel.

«He is in police custody and as soon as he is transferred to a clinic in Buenos Aires, he will also be accompanied by the police. Then the arrest will be requested », detailed the sources consulted by this medium. They also said that The results of the tests are awaited.

How was the accident of Michael Díaz, where his wife and another driver died

Michael Díaz, 37, was involved in a head-on collision with his Dodge RAM truck, which collided with a Renault Kangoo in which its driver also lost his life. The accident happened this Tuesday at noon at kilometer 256 of Route 5, between the cities of Bragado and 9 de Julio.

Although it is a matter of investigation, it is believed that the RAM, which was going in the direction of 9 de Julio, invaded the opposite lane and when it encountered traffic from the front, it jumped onto the shoulder. There the fatal collision with the Kangoo took place, whose driver, also seeing the truck from the front, maneuvered towards the same shoulder.

Product of the strong impact, Díaz’s wife, identified as Bárbara Oliver (32 years old), She was thrown from the passenger compartment of the RAM truck. “It is presumed that she was not wearing a seatbelt,” explained the sources of the case consulted by Infobae. He died instantly.

The other victim of the road accident was identified as Aldo Flaque (67). This is the driver of the other vehicle involved and who was a former firefighter residing in the city of 25 de Mayo.

Source of the case reported that the former soccer player and his son were referred to the hospital on July 9. There, the 6-year-old boy “He is in good health condition, with psychological support by the mental health team of the Julio de Vedia hospital.“, they detailed to this medium. The two await the transfer by social work to a clinic in Buenos Aires.

In addition to the Highway Police and Communal Police, a crew of Volunteer Firefighters from July 9 intervenes, headed by the Station Chief, Sergio Fernández. while you stillThe experts are working on the scene to determine the mechanics of the accident.

Michael Díaz was born in Avellino, Italy, and began his career as a soccer player in San Telmo. In 2007 he moved to San Lorenzo, where Ramón was hired as coach and played alongside his brother Emiliano, currently a field assistant to his father at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. He had a stint with Defensores de Belgrano, Indios de Chihuahua (Mexico) and Ferro de Trenque Lauquen.

At the time of the accident, Ramón Díaz was directing the quarterfinal match of the King’s Cup of Champions of Saudi Arabia with his team, Al-Hilal, who defeated Al-Fateh 3-1.



