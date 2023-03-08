Faced with the decision to emigrate from the country, thousands of Argentines start the process to obtain Italian citizenship. In that process, there are some delays and complications related to bureaucratic procedures. In most of these cases, they have to do with the lack of any certificate or key document to obtain it.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Before making the trip it is necessary to have the folder with the complete documentation as possible. The folder must contain the following documents:

– Birth, marriage and death certificates of the great-grandfather and grandfather.

– Birth and marriage certificates of the father or mother.

– Birth and marriage certificates of the applicant.

One of the most important documents when starting the procedures for Italian citizenship is the “non-naturalization” certificate or “non-waiver” certificate. It is the one that confirms if the ancestor who was born in Italy was naturalized or not Argentine. The possible results at the time of having the certificate are:

– That Argentine has not been naturalized, therefore, he retains and grants his descendants the right to claim Italian citizenship.

– That he has been naturalized Argentine. In this case, depending on the date of naturalization, you will be able to claim Italian citizenship or not.

– If the date of naturalization is after the birth of your child, that is, your grandfather or father, as the case may be, you will be able to continue with the process. Because it means that you were able to transmit citizenship to your child.

– Whether naturalized before the birth of your childyou will not be able to continue with the process for that genealogical branch.

In case that the ancestor naturalized after the birth of your childsaying certificate must indicate the date of oath and the date of grant of citizenship. If these data are not available, it will be necessary to obtain the naturalization sentence, without which, at the indication of the Ministry of the Interior, it will not be possible to continue with the procedure for the recognition of citizenship.

How to apply for the “non-naturalization” certificate

To obtain the certificate of “non-naturalization” it is essential have the birth and death certificate of the ancestor in question. The document is delivered by the National Electoral Chamber and from the end of 2020 it can be processed online.

They can request it relatives, ascendants or descendants, siblings or spouses. Lawyers and representatives can also do so, attaching a copy of the power of attorney granted before a notary public.

What documents are needed to apply

To apply for the certificate you will need attach the following documentation:

– Scanned image (digital format) of both sides of your ID.

– Image of the foreigner’s birth certificate/certificate (or, failing that, legible baptism certificate/certificate with birth data).

– Translation into Spanish of the Italian relative’s birth/baptism certificate. Except when it comes to bilingual or trilingual starting.

– Documentation proving the relationship between the applicant and the person in whose name the certificate is requested (for example, the applicant’s birth certificate, marriage certificate, cohabitation resolution, etc.), only when they do not have the same last name as the relative.

– Death certificate or presumption of death.

– Another option is to do so by purchasing CSJN judicial stamps at Banco Ciudad (CABA) or Banco Nación (rest of the country). If you choose to pay with stamps, you must attach the image/photo of the stamps corresponding to the exact and total value of the certificate.

How is the procedure to obtain the certificate of “non-naturalization” of the Italian ancestor?

It must be requested before the National Electoral Chamber (CNE) through its website, completing form 003.

First all the data of the person for whom the certificate is sought must be entered. It’s necessary that the certificate contains all the variations that the name and/or surname may have suffered over timewhich can be verified in the civil status records, so that are considered by the relevant authorities when issuing the document.

Once entered the applicant’s data, All documentation must be attached: minutes/translation, etc. Finally, an electronic signature must be made and the process will already be in progress.

After entering all the documentation, the procedure will appear as:

“Procedure under study”. Here the CNE will carry out the verification.

“In progress”. It means that the organization validated the data and is in the process of generating the certificate. It may happen that at this time they request more documentation through email.

“In Payment Process”moment in which the payment confirmation is expected “Finished”it will indicate if the form was approved or rejected.

If it was approved, it means that the certificate was completed successfully and an email with the download link will be sent to the email address indicated on the form.

In it case of being rejectedI also know will send an email informing the reason for the refusal.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





