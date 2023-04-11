Home Entertainment What is the meaning of time history book?
What is the meaning of time history book?

What is the meaning of time history book?

Many friends will see the word Suiyue Shishu when surfing the Internet. Many friends are curious about the meaning of Suiyue Shishu.

What does the history book mean?

The original meaning originally referred to the props in the American animation “The Adventures of Jackie Chan”. The time history book has the power to modify history, and everything written on it will come true, no matter for the past or the present, because the time history book only records historical reasons, it cannot modify the future.

Now it is generally used on the Internet to refer to the behavior of distorting one’s own faults into others’ faults and distorting other people’s achievements into one’s own achievements through a series of operations.

The above is the whole content of what the history books mean.

