What is the most dissatisfied zodiac sign in the Chinese zodiac?

Unsatisfied people often have very big ambitions. They want a lot of things, and they are not satisfied with the status quo. They always think that they can get better and deserve better. They have a great pursuit of what they like or power status, but once they are in a high position, they tend to lose self-control.

Zodiac Dragon

In life, many people work hard for their ambitions, with high morale, and constantly pursue to achieve a higher standard of living. They not only want to pursue better material conditions, but also want to realize their own personal value. They hope to stand out in the fields they are good at, and to be affirmed and appreciated by the people around them. They enjoy this kind of spiritual satisfaction very much. In fact, this is also a good way of life. Although there will be many difficulties on the road of struggle, the more difficult it is, the more it can inspire their fighting spirit.

zodiac pig

Pig people always know how to enjoy life, they are very good at rewarding themselves, and they will not wrong themselves. They think that life is for enjoying, and they think that they should live a high-quality life. It’s okay if they have enough economic conditions to support their vanity, they can buy whatever they want, but if they don’t have economic conditions, it’s dangerous, they will be in debt and pay for their vanity all day long , making ends meet. If the zodiac pig puts the hard work of buying things into work, it will definitely make a very good development, but they are afraid of suffering and being content with the status quo, so they are doomed to achieve nothing.

zodiac tiger

Tiger people who love power and wealth are very yearning for power and status, and will become extreme in order to achieve these lofty goals. They want to live a better life and get a higher status, so they always work hard. They think that a person will not be threatened unless he climbs higher. The higher you go, the harder you fall. If the zodiac tiger chooses an official career, it is very likely to commit crimes. Their self-control is weak, and they are easily blinded by the immediate interests and become confused for a while, but by the time they really realize their mistakes, it is too late.

