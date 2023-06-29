what is the plan to minimize the flooding and assist localities

Due to the flooding of the Neuquén river, after the storm in the north of Neuquén, there was assistance in the province and in some places work is being done to restore the drinking water service. In Centenario and Vista Alegre, there have been 40 evacuees so far. Some localities by the intense rains were isolated, the case of Guañacos. The increase in flow also affected towns on the Río Negro side, such as Cipolletti. From the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) they indicated how the disbursement will be from the El Chañar compensator and what maneuver will be used to minimize the effects of the flood.

The head of one of the technical areas of the AIC, Julio Porrino indicated in LU19 that it was decided that between 14 and 15 water will be delivered to the irrigation canal to minimize flooding. «A similar situation at the beginning of the irrigation season, from mid-end of August, where the diversion towards the main irrigation channel in the Ballester dam starts slowly from 10-20 cubic meters per second, until filling the main channel. What is happening now would be something similar, although not this time to irrigate, but to reduce the main channel of the Neuquén River, “he described.

He explained that in this way minimize the impact in Centenario, Vista Alegre, Cipolletti and Cinco Saltos. He added that the operators of the main canal will later decide where they are going to restore the water to the Negro River (outside the conflict zone), according to the status of the canals.

He noted that although one of the options was to send water to Lake Pellegrini de Cinco Saltos “for now there is no intention of using it.”

With this strategy, he said that for the moment the maximum flow out of El Chañar could be maintained “in values ​​not exceeding 550 cubic meters per secondPorrino explained.

He explained in the interview that everything will depend on the level of the reservoirs. “With some diversion that could occur in the early hours of this afternoon from the Ballester dam to the main irrigation channel, the flow that finally leaves the Ballester will remain a little more than 500 cubic meters per secondwhich would minimize the impact downstream,” Porrino explained.

He reiterated that with the maneuver that will be applied today, the amount of water that comes from El Chañar will be at 550 and a part will be diverted “to alleviate the situation downstream of the Ballester dam, keeping it at just over 500 its ledge.”

Clarified that not “everything has happened” because next week there is a forecast of precipitation “so there will be an increase in the number of people entering the reservoirs, although it seems to be much less important than the storm of the past days.”

Water supply: how the EPAS work is progressing

This Wednesday, from Provincial Water and Sanitation Entity (EPAS) reported on the latest work carried out in different parts of the province to improve, and in some cases reestablish, andl water supply after the rain storm, which especially affected the north of Neuquén.

As specified, the biggest drawbacks they were now appearing in Chos Malal, where the dam that protects the city’s main water intake collapsed and was put out of service. This incident generated a considerable decrease in the production of drinking water, reducing it to about half.

For this reason, the authorities of the body rationalized the supply of water to the local population, restricting home service at certain times while waiting for the recovery of the levels of the cisterns.

Also, work is being done with personnel and equipment to rebuild the defense of the mouth takes, which failed to resist the flooding of the river as a result of rainfall. In this way, once the tasks are completed, the supply for the main city of the area could be gradually recovered.

In andacolloin turn, the service is being provided with half of the production running from Huaraco, without major inconvenienceswhich also happens in taquimilanadded the EPAS this afternoon in an official statement.

On the other hand, the Buena Esperanza pumping system was reinforced, located on the Neuquén river, the main source of supply for the oil region of Cutral Co y Huincul Squarewhere the demand is being met No problem.

Regarding the situation in beautiful willowone of the towns most affected by the flooding of the Neuquén River, the provincial water agency reported that assistance is being delivered to residents through water trucks, while work continues to reestablish the service.

A similar panorama exists in some places in the north of Neuquén, such as The Alamito y Villa del Nahuevewhere crews from the agency are providing the water, waiting for the reestablishment of the usual supply.

Gutiérrez’s message after the flood of the Neuquén river

Governor Omar Gutiérrez reported some of the decisions that were made after the rainstorm that generated an extraordinary flood on the Neuquén River. He compared what was similar to those of 2006 and 2008“of 7400 m³/s of instantaneous flow”.

Through his social networks, he noted that it caused damage “to routes, bridges, homes, farms and public buildings in towns like Sauzal Bonito.”

“The flood was diverted in Portezuelo Grande to the Los Barreales reservoir and now, this flood that increased the level of the reservoir within what is called flood attenuation, it must be “laminated” from the El Chañar reservoir downstream“, he explained.

He indicated that it is important to “recover the capacity to mitigate future floods expected in the coming months and the spring thaw.”

The president recalled that according to current water regulations, the flow to be dispensed should be at least 700 cubic meters per second, but in the face of damage to the property of the inhabitants of Vista Alegre, Centenario, Cipolletti, Campo Grande, among others. , in a joint decision between the AIC and the governments of the province of Neuquén and Río Negro “As long as the safety conditions of the dams allow it, more than 520 m³/s will not be dispersed downstream of the Ballester dam and divert between 30 and 50 m³/s to the main irrigation channel”.

The maneuver will allow the Los Barreales reservoir to be lowered with the least damage downstream. It is an “operation that is being carried out before 550 m³/s arrive at the Ballester Dam today,” added Gutiérrez.

Evacuation in Centenario, Vista Alegre and Sauzal Bonito

The undersecretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection, Martín Giusti informed BLACK RIVER Journal that was achievedreach the towns that were isolated in Los Miches, Los Guañacos and Pichi Neuquén.

He pointed out that this Wednesday there evacuees in Centenario, Vista Alegre and Sauzal Bonito. In the area located in the Vaca Muerta area, he specified that there are 18 people evacuated.

In the northern towns of Neuquén, the families that had to leave their homes due to the storm have already returned to their homes or are at the home of a relative.

Giusti indicated that one of the tasks carried out by civil defense is logistics for the delivery of water cans, mattresses, blankets and foodfor affected families.

In the north of Neuquén, assistance to affected families continues. In Los Miches, the municipal crews were responding to different emergency situations in the ejido. since Thursday and they indicated from the local Executive that they will continue in the coming days.

It was also possible to solve the drinking water service of Los Chacayes, Tierras Blancas and Lileoafter the personnel had to go on horseback to the water catchment, located in Arroyo El Blanco, in the foothills.

Work is being done on the bridge over the Lileo River, which after the storm affected part of the embankment and generated that Los Guañacos was isolated.

After containing the families that suffered the consequences of the rainy storm, through the Provincial Emergency Committee we are developing the tasks to restore road connectivity #NOW in the Lileo river area.#Teamwork pic.twitter.com/waEyY2Z4mI — Omar Gutierrez (@OmarGutierrezOk) June 28, 2023

With the increase in flows from the El Chañar compensator, Centenario and Vista Alegre were among the most affected localities. The Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department, Patricio Álvarez, indicated this morning, in Arranquemos, for BLACK RIVER RADIOthat there is already 40 evacuees between both cities.

commented that in calle 0 a canal broke and water is entering the rural sectors. which could trigger new interventions.

In the case of Neuquén capital, from the Municipality they indicated that the situation is closely monitored, but that so far no problems have been reported. One of the actions that was taken was to close Parque Agreste.

In Sauzal Bonito, 80% of the population was affected. In some homes on Sunday morning more than a meter of water entered. Bags of alfalfa were sent from the Ministry of Production and Industry for the breeders who had to evacuate their animals in the grazing area. The main demand of the inhabitants is the provision of drinking water.

Listen to the complete interview with Patricio Álvarez on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

Clearing of stones on the Route of the Seven Lakes, after the rains

Personnel from the National Highway Administration, Radioelectric Command and Civil Protection of San Martín de los Andes worked on Tuesday night clearing a section of Siete Lagos in which stones of different sizes had fallen, as a result of the intense rainfall.

They specified that the event occurred yesterday after 11 p.m., 3 kilometers from the monument to Roca.

The tasks were completed in less than an hour, leaving the road clear by 00:00 this Wednesday.

More rains are expected in July, in Neuquén

The AIC announced more rainfall since Sunday, but the greatest concern is in the second half of July.

The representative of Neuquén in the AIC, Elías Sapag, explained that the flood peak is not going down as fast as they expected. He warned that they are occupying two meters of the estimated flood line, which must be empty, so they began to discharge water from the reservoirs into the river.

The situation that most worries them is the one that could occur from the second half of July. “Fairly intense weather events are expected,” described, although he noted that its development will have to be monitored and see what the situation is more on the date.

On Sunday a new frontal system enters that “will cause rain and snowfall in the three basins, of weak to moderate intensity,” they anticipated from the AIC.

What the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority said

The AIC reported last night that this Wednesday 550 cubic meters per second would be distributed from the El Chañar compensator, the same level as yesterday. At the beginning of the week, today it was scheduled to be 600 cubic meters per second, but in the end the level was not increased compared to yesterday.





